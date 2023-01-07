A Second District battle went down at Community Christian Academy on Friday night as the Warriors hosted the Vikings in a boy/girl double-header. The girls started out the night with a Lady Viking 55-26 win and the boys wrapped up the night 60-47 to give St. Mary the sweep.
Lady Vikings 55, Lady Warriors 26Scoring was nonexistent in the first few minutes of play as teams struggled to find their bearings and find the pace of play that worked for them. It wasn’t until the 4:49 mark that CCA was able to put the first points on the board with a short jumper by Vasti Aguilera. Kaitlynn Burrus answered with a free throw to put the Lady Vikings on the board and the game slowly took off from there.
A combined 13 points between both teams settled the first eight minutes of play with the visiting team holding the 9-4 advantage. Vanessa Becker got things going for St. Mary in the second quarter to build the 11-4 lead, but the Lady Warriors found their own scoring with Carmella Saxton and Emma Wring scoring from deep.
The Lady Vikings would go on to outscore the Lady Warriors 21-7 in that second frame as six different players put points on the board and Mason Clements leading the way with seven. That deficit was built in large part to an active defense by St. Mary to force turnovers and get fast break layups.
St. Mary led going into the break 30-11.
The Lady Vikings continued to prevail coming out of the halftime break building a 41-16 third quarter lead. Costly fouls on both sides of the ball slowed the pace of play significantly in the second half, resulting in a combined 26 shot attempts from the charity stripe in the second half.
Despite the slow play, St. Mary continued to dominate, putting up their third straight double-digit quarter. They closed out the game with 14 fourth quarter points led by five from Burrus.
CCA also found their scoring legs, putting up 10 points in the final eight minutes with the help of five made free throws, but the scoring came too little too late. St. Mary would close out the game 55-26 to claim the district win.
Clements led all scorers on the night with 14 points, followed closely behind by 13 from Burrus. Becker had seven, Bradyn Barnett had four, Maddie Ault had three and Claire Fleming, Katie O’Neill, Caroline Crider, Audrey Sims, Kynlee Brummett, Claire Haas and Ellie Roof all had two points.
Saxton led the Lady Warriors with eight points, Audrey Tucker and Lucy Jones each had four, Wring and Vasti each had three, and Myra Peeler and Kaelin Mallory had two.
Both teams will turn to All “A” Competition this upcoming week. The Lady Vikings will take on Fulton City in a play-in game on Saturday and the Lady Warriors will take on Ballard Memorial for a play-in game as well.
Vikings 60, Warriors 47The first few minutes of the boys game were slow to find points as both defenses looked to make their mark on the game early. It wasn’t until the 3:45 mark in the opening quarter hat points were put on the board when Luke Sims hit a dagger 3-pointer to take the 3-0 lead.
CCA standout Prince Kahnplaye answered back quickly with a reverse layup to put points on the board for the Warriors. Brett Haas helped the Vikings to a 6-2 lead with an and one bucket to get the game rolling. Defenses remained resilient throughout the opening eight minutes of play as St. Mary led by just a narrow 8-6 score to end the opening quarter.
Kahnplaye, who averages 30+ points per game was held to just two points in that opening stint and was called for two quick fouls to halt his minutes for a time.
“I thought defensively we had a couple of guys play extremely well,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “Daniel Willett held Prince (Kahnplaye) in check all night long, we sent doubles at him and just frustrated him and Palmer Sims also took on Jamison Smith and did a great job at limiting him at the half court.”
CCA came out in the second quarter fast and strong, catching the Vikings by surprise which resulted in several trips to the charity stripe for the Warrior. Eight of their 14 second quarter points came from the foul line and Tyson Winsett led CCA scoring with six points in the quarter. That offensive quickness led to a back and forth battle for the lead as the score bounced between tied up to two-point lead several times until CCA took a 16-12 lead and close out the half 20-15.
St. Mary, determined to no go home with a loss, came out in the second half with a vengeance, turning a five point deficit against them to a 29-21 lead thanks to a series of smart plays by the Sims brothers, Luke and Palmer. Kahnplaye spoiled the Vikings run with a near impossible layup to cut the deficit to 29-23.
Continued offensive and defensive toughness from both teams kept the score close, but a 37-30 deficit in favor of St. Mary heading into the fourth thanks to a 22-point third quarter.
A seven point lead was hardly a comfortable enough lead for the Vikings with eight minutes left against a tough district opponent, but the game plan never changed for St. Mary as their defense continued to fight. As with tough, high energy games, comes foul opportunities late in a close game. The Warriors took 16 shots from the charity stripe in the final quarter, Kahnplaye leading the way with five of seven. He finished the night with 16 points, eight of which came from the line.
“I’d like to take all the credit, but it was a team effort on defense tonight,” Willett said. “Coach told me before the game that I had to stay with him (Prince) as well as I could, we sent another guy on him every time he caught the ball and tried to force it out of his hands.”
Ultimately a 23-point Vikings fourth quarter would overwhelm the host Warriors as they were able to come up with just 17 of their own to close out the game, leading to the 60-47 final decision.
Brett Haas led the Vikings with 17 points, Owen Mikel and Daniel Willett each had 11, Luke Sims had 10, Brandon Quigly had six, Aidan Hahn had three and Palmer Sims had two.
For the Warriors, the 16 points from Prince Kahnplaye would be the team leader, Tyson Winsett followed with 15, Jamison Smith had nine and Dee Ahmed had seven.
Both teams will now prepare for the First Region All “A” tournament as CCA takes on Christian Fellowhip for a play-in game and St. Mary plays Carlisle County for their first game of the tournament.
