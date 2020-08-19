In Monday's nine-hole tri-match with Murray and Paducah Tilghman at Paducah's Rolling Hills Country Club, five St. Mary Vikings came away with the lowest scores on the day.
Rocco Zakutney (35, 1-under), Luke Wilson (37), Cade Fleming (39) and Peyton Purvis (40) took first through fourth place, respectively, while Palmer Sims carded a 41 that was good enough for fifth overall, but just higher than his four teammates, and didn't count for a team score.
Paducah Tilghman's A.J. Armstrong (42) took sixth, and Murray's Grant Whitaker (44) tied St. Mary's No. 6 golfer Aidan Hahn for seventh place.
Scores (* denotes score counted in team total):
St. Mary – 151 (*Rocco Zakutney, 35; *Luke Wilson, 37; *Cade Fleming, 39; *Peyton Purvis, 40; Palmer Sims, 41; Aidan Hahn, 44).
Murray – 207 (*Grant Whitaker, 44; *Kyle Crady, 52; *Nick Holcomb, 55; *Tucker Blane, 56; Scott Winchester, 60; Lincoln English, 61).
Paducah Tilghman — No team score (A.J. Armstrong, 42; Jack Butts, 45; Ben LeBuhn, 47).
