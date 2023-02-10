The St. Mary Vikings hosted the visiting Fulton County Pilots on Thursday night. In the second to last home game for the Vikings, seniors in basketball and cheer were honored by the St. Mary Athletic Department for their accomplishments on and off the playing field. The Vikings split the doubleheader, taking a 72-53 win over the Pilots, while the Lady Vikings fell 53-43 to the victorious Lady Pilots.

ST. MARY 72, FULTON COUNTY 53In the second contest of the Thursday night doubleheader, the St. Mary Vikings relied heavily on the luck of 3-point field goals. The Vikings collected 10 in the win, four coming from Aidan Hahn. Junior Hahn led all scorers in the contest with 16 points.

