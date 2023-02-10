The St. Mary Vikings hosted the visiting Fulton County Pilots on Thursday night. In the second to last home game for the Vikings, seniors in basketball and cheer were honored by the St. Mary Athletic Department for their accomplishments on and off the playing field. The Vikings split the doubleheader, taking a 72-53 win over the Pilots, while the Lady Vikings fell 53-43 to the victorious Lady Pilots.
ST. MARY 72, FULTON COUNTY 53In the second contest of the Thursday night doubleheader, the St. Mary Vikings relied heavily on the luck of 3-point field goals. The Vikings collected 10 in the win, four coming from Aidan Hahn. Junior Hahn led all scorers in the contest with 16 points.
Although it took two minutes before either team could get a shot to fall, it was St. Mary’s Luke Sims to put the Vikings on the scoreboard with a field goal. From there, the Pilots answered, and a close battle between the two began with foul trouble starting earlier than either team would have liked. By the end of the first quarter, St. Mary led Fulton County with a six-point lead, coming from Luke Sims, Daniel Willett, Brandon Quigley, and Hahn.
The second quarter belonged to Hahn, collecting 13 points to push the Vikings ahead with a 38-26 difference. For Fulton County, JShon Jones led the team, keeping the Pilots within striking distance as tensions began to rise with aggressive pressure from both sides of the court.
The Vikings continued to take advantage of Fulton County’s mishaps in the third quarter before calling a timeout with a 12-point lead. However, a moment to remember for Jackson Willett came in the final seconds of the third quarter as he hit a buzzer-beating field goal to push the score to a comfortable 51-36 lead. After the shot, a technical foul was called on Fulton County, sending the Vikings to the charity stripe and moving it to 52-38.
The highlight for the entire St. Mary program came in the fourth quarter when senior Daniel Willett hit his first 3-pointer. The shot sent spectators and teammates into a joyous uproar before head coach Chase Denson allowed his seniors to head to the bench with less than a minute left to play. Daniel Willett, Brandon Quigley, and Palmers Sims embraced with coaches and teammates before untucking their jerseys in the win.
The Vikings will head to Ballard Memorial on Friday night before traveling to Murray on Saturday for the U.S Bank Shootout at Murray State University. Fulton County will travel to Carlisle County on Friday night.
FULTON CO 7 19 10 17 — 53
ST. MARY 13 25 14 20 — 72
FULTON CO: J. Smith 14, T. Kinney 12, W. Campbell 10, J. Jones 9, C. Smith 3, A. Todd 3, O. Pierce 3. FIELD GOALS: 13 (T. Kinney 6, J. Jones 3, J. Smith 2, O. Pierce, W. Campbell). 3-POINTERS: 6 (W. Campbell 2, J. Smith 2, A. Todd, C. Smith). FREE THROWS: 8/11. RECORD: 10-8.
ST. MARY: A. Hahn 16, D. Willett 13, L. Sims 12, B. Quigley 9, P. Sims 8, B. Haas 4, A. Hrdlicka 3, L. Durbin 3, J. Willett 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (D. Willett 4, L. Sims 2, P. Sims 2, B. Haas 2, A. Hahn 2, A. Hrdlicka 2, B. Quigley, L. Durbin). 3-POINTERS: 10 (A. Hahn 4, L. Sims 3, P. Sims, D. Willett, B. Quigley). FREE THROWS: 9/18. RECORD: 11-14.
FULTON COUNTY 53, ST. MARY 43In an evenly matched contest, the Lady Pilots came out on top against St. Mary in the first game of the doubleheader. Jaleeha Smith and JaMesha Brown led their team to victory with 30 points between them. For St. Mary, senior Kaitlynn Burrus kept her team within reach for the first half of the game and would break Fulton County’s 22-0 run, which left the Lady Vikings scoreless in the third quarter.
The contest’s first half remained close, with St. Mary taking a 19-18 lead going into halftime. However, the Lady Pilots surged with an unstoppable run through the third quarter, as St. Mary could not get a shot to fall. The troubles coming from the Lady Vikings allowed Fulton County to take a 38-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite falling short in the contest, St. Mary preserved through the fourth quarter, outscoring Fulton County by nine points, falling short by 10. St. Mary relied heavily on 3-pointers in the contest, with Burrus hitting three, while Mason Clements and Olivia Lorch finished with two a piece.
The Lady Vikings will head to Ballard Memorial on Friday night before traveling to Murray with their male counterparts for the U.S Bank Shootout at Murray State. The Lady Pilots will head to Carlisle County for a doubleheader against the Comets on Friday night.
FULTON CO 11 7 20 15 — 53
FULTON: J. Smith 17, J. Brown 13, E. Scott 12, H. Murphy 6, J. Davis 4, K. Harrison 1. FIELD GOALS: 19 (J. Smith 8, E. Scott 4, J. Brown 3, H. Murphy 2, J. Davis 2). 3-POINTERS: 1 (J. Brown). FREE THROWS: 12/32. RECORD: 7-7.
ST. MARY: K. Burrus 15, M. Clements 8, O. Lorch 8, K. O’Neill 4, C. Fleming 4, V. Becker 4. FIELD GOALS: 9 (K. Burrus 3, K. O’Neill 5, V. Becker 2, O. Lorch, M. Clements). 3-POINTERS: 7 (K. Burrus 3, M. Clements 2, O. Lorch 2). FREE THROWS: 4/10. RECORD: 7-16.
