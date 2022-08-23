The St. Mary Vikings and Lady Vikings hosted a pair of games on Monday night. Opening the night was a match between the Vikings and Massac County Patriots and the Lady Vikings closed out the night with a battle against Crittenden County. Both games were hard fought, but the home school split the night with the Vikings falling 3-1 and the Lady Vikings winning 4-3.
It took everything the Lady Vikings had to pull off the win, as the game was knotted up for most of the game in tied scores. The first goal came just eight minutes into the game courtesy of sophomore Katie O’Neill. She launched the ball up and left out of the reach of the Lady Rockets keeper to take the 1-0 lead early.
They held onto that lead for nearly 20 minutes until Crittenden tied the game 1-1. This goal was a footrace to the finish, but Elizabeth Campbell was just quick enough to beat out the St. Mary defense with 19 minutes left on first half clock.
Ansley Eck wasted no time getting her Lady Viking team the lead back as she scored just four minutes later, but the Lady Rockets weren’t about to head into halftime down a goal. They once again knotted things up with another goal by Campbell to send the game into halftime 2-2.
That score remained even through the first 10 minutes of the second half. Miranda Gartner made the next Lady Viking goal on a deep boot square center just out of reach of the Lady Rocket defense with 28 minutes left in play.
Crittenden answered back on a corner kick which soared into a crowded box. Mollie Blazina was able to get the right touch on the ball to sneak it past everyone in the box to tie the game back up 3-3 with 17 minutes left.
Both teams battled it out, neither wanting to head into a shootout, but both struggling to convert competitive play into goals. That was until seven minutes left in play when Eck placed a perfectly kicked ball from just outside the box and catch the Lady Rockets defense by surprise.
This game the Lady Vikings the 4-3 win and their defense would hold off their opponents from there to secure the win. St. Mary improves to a 3-1 season and will travel to Mayfield (0-4) on Tuesday night for their next game.
Earlier in the night the boys narrowly fell to their northern visitors from across the river in a 3-1 battle.
Massac quickly took the 2-0 lead on goals by Luther Hawes and Mason Davis and held onto that lead until the halftime break. They controlled the pace of play for most of the first half as they attacked fast and often on the St. Mary goal.
Despite the two goals for the Patriots, Vikings keeper Brett Haas had 17 saves on the night and let one more past in the second half.
The Vikings were able to get a goal of their own off of a penalty kick after the Patriots keeper made a crucial defensive mistake in the box. Edward O’Neill took the penalty kick, sneaking it just past the Massac keeper with 14 minutes left to go in the game.
A 2-1 lead was too close for comfort for the visiting team and with just five minutes left on the clock Ethan Goines secured the final goal of the night off of a well placed corner kick. St. Mary wouldn’t be able to answer from there and the game ended 3-1 in favor of Massac County.
The Patriots now hold a 1-0 record as Monday nights game was their season opener. The Vikings now sit at 0-3.
