For second-year St. Mary softball coach Zane Smithson, the 2020 season was going to be about new challenges. New expectations. New attitudes.
Of his roster of 14, four players — sophomore Trinity Higgins (ACL), freshman Kaitlynn Burrus (meniscus), sophomore Hannah Andersson (swelled knee) and senior Elizabeth Wells (undisclosed) — were going to miss either some, or all, of the slate, and it would’ve generated an interesting dynamic, as depth was tested early and often.
His schedule was daunting. Challenging. A matchup with Second District nemesis McCracken County — a first for the Lady Vikings since the 2017 season — was set for April 20, and it would’ve highlighted big-brother coach versus little sister Zoe Smithson, who plays for the Lady Mustangs under Tony Hayden, and is coached by her older sibling during the travel-ball summers.
On top of two district matchups against Paducah Tilghman, there were home-and-away series planned with Livingston Central, Crittenden County, Mayfield and Christian Fellowship, as well as road games at Fulton County, Ballard Memorial and Union County.
He was looking forward to the growth of freshman Anistyn Thomas, who had stepped into the circle with last year’s aces — Higgins and Burrus — sidelined, and how everything was going to fit around her.
And he was looking forward to hosting the 2020 All “A” First Region softball tournament, with fresh dirt coming to the field, a swathe of talent going toe-to-toe, and hopefully his squad being in the mix against the likes of Murray, Hickman County, Carlisle County, the Lady Bombers, the Lady Eagles and more.
But March 11 may have been the team’s last practice for the year, as international news of COVID-19’s spread swept headlines as quickly as it swept streets. Two days later, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association throttled the Sweet 16 basketball tournaments, and put all spring sports action on hiatus.
“The last practice we had, I didn’t anticipate that potentially being our last practice of the year,” Smithson said. “At full strength, I thought we would compete and have a shot in a lot of our games.”
New leadership
One of the things Smithson was able to accomplish before the season was put on ice? Assign and organize team captains. His two seniors, Wells and utility outfielder Hannah Speis were clear choices, as was Higgins — who batted a team-best .614 with 15 stolen bases in the leadoff spot in 2019.
But one of the team-voted choices was Thomas, who hit .486 last year and launched the team’s only home run.
In 2020, she was well on her way to being the team’s main option at pitcher.
“One of the reasons why I was really happy she was named team captain is because Anistyn had really stepped up,” Smithson said. “She pitched a few JV games last year, and that was her first time ever trying to pitch. And every practice, she was pitching. No formal training.”
“Anistyn does have a lot of experience with softball,” added Higgins, who was preparing to be a dugout voice. “It’s kind of a tough situation for her, and throwing her in this position. But she’s really stepped up and was doing the best she could for our team. She was working really hard before we got put on lockdown, and she was just trying to be in there throwing strikes.
“... My expectations for this season were for a lot of the girls to learn. We had a lot of young girls coming up. It might not’ve necessarily been a winning season, but it was more important for us to learn. We changed up the schedule this year. Put some more challenging games on our schedule. And I think that was really going to help us in the long run.”
Speis, meanwhile, pinpointed team chemistry and unity started to really form toward the end of the 2019 campaign, and that it was spilling over into 2020. The Lady Vikings went 4-11 last season, but won four of their last seven games.
The cure? Some relay races, instead of typical softball drills.
“One day last year, we had a team-building practice instead of a regular practice,” Speis said. “And that brought us together as a team. And we had little meetings as a team, where we talked about what we could work on to improve, and all that. I feel like that helped us become a better team.”
Smithson seasoning
He’s been a travel ball coach for the past six years, with players like Higgins, Smithson, Paducah Tilghman’s Jada Knox and Cristin Ware, Calloway County’s Izzy Housden, McCracken County’s Bailey Watts, Bri McGregor and Avery Collins, Massac County’s Claire Bremer and others on the squad.
But being a high school coach is a bit different, and something to which Smithson admits he’s still adjusting.
“Maintaining a field? I’ve never had to maintain a field before,” he said. “There’s different stuff. Different responsibilities as a high school coach versus travel ball.
“(But) the main thing is we’ve got to get that confidence level up. At St. Mary, I guess (we) kind of look down on ourselves already, because (we’re) not expected to be as good as the McCrackens, the Tilghmans and all that. We were trying to instill confidence in them. And if we’d gotten to play some games, I was hoping everyone would see that ... as the season went along ... we were getting better and more confident, and the play would speak for itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.