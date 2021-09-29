On Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah, the St. Mary Vikings boys golf team won both the individual and team First Region Championships for the first time since 2012, with senior Rocco Zakutney leading the way.
“There’s nothing in the world like going to the state tournament as a team,” St. Mary head coach Kurt Averill told The Sun. “I’ve taken Rocco and others up there individually, but to go as a team is awesome. I know Rocco’s so excited about going as a team, so he didn’t have to go by himself again this year.”
Zakutney performed a dazzling performance with an even-par 72 to win the regional title on his home course, making it the fifth individual title the St. Mary Viking has won this season.
“What it means to me is that I get to spend my last two rounds ever at the high school state tournament with some of my best friends,” Zakutney said. “I could not ask for anything better.”
Averill praised Zakutney’s work ethic and passion for the sport. From winning the Cullan Brown to earning a regional title, Zakutney’s performance in each tournament does not go unnoticed by golfers and spectators alike.
“He plays on this course 365 days a year. So I’m telling you, Christmas Day, Easter, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, it does not matter, he’s out there,” Averill said. “The members are pulling for him because they see him out there every day, and it’s his senior year.”
The Vikings finished with an overall score of 314 to take home the First Region Championship title. St. Mary beat McCracken County and Trigg County, who finished with a 323, with the Mustangs claiming runner-up in the tiebreaker over the Wildcats. Marshall County took home fourth with a 324, while Crittenden finished fifth with a team score of 347.
“It was a very tough day with the winds blowing. The greens were harder and faster,” Averill said. “The conditions were tough, and only four out of the 81 kids shot in the 70s, which tells you how tough it was.”
Marshall County’s Camdyn McLeod and Trey Wall took second and third place with a pair of 76s. Trigg County’s Ty Butts finished in fourth, shooting a 77 in the tournament, and McCracken County’s Tyler Dew rounded out the top five with an 80. As the crisp fall air graces Kentucky with its presence, the St. Mary Vikings and top seven regional individual finishers will advance to the KHSAA Boys State Tournament. The tournament will take place next week at Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green.
QualifiersRocco Zakutney (St. Mary) — 72
Trey Wall (Marshall County) — 76
Camdyn McLeod (Marshall County) — 76
Ty Butts (Trigg County) — 77
Palmer Sims (St. Mary) — 80
Hayden Reynolds (Trigg County) — 80
Tyler Dew (McCracken County) — 80
Luke Wilson (St. Mary) — 80
Abe Dumas (McCracken County) — 80
Cannon Ford (McCracken County) — 81
Aiden Hahn (St. Mary) — 82
Cade Fleming (St. Mary) — 86
Follow Chelsea Ladd on Twitter, @chelseabrooke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.