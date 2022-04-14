Playing one sport in high school takes up a lot of time and requires a significant amount of dedication to the sports on top of school work and anything else going on in a teenager’s life. Add three more sports into the mix and you’ve got St. Mary senior Cade Fleming.
Soccer, golf, basketball and baseball, are the four sports that Fleming willingly takes on at the varsity level as a Viking his senior year. He has been on the varsity baseball, basketball and golf teams since his freshman year in 2018 and started playing soccer at the varsity level his junior year.
While it has been a challenge to juggle all that each sport, school and social life have to offer, he’s glad to be able to play the sports that he loves.
“It’s pretty demanding, there have been a lot of late nights with games and homework and tests to study for,” Fleming said. “It takes a lot of perseverance because I’ve got to want to do it, I want to play all these sports but I also want to do well in school because I want to go to college.”
As a student at St. Mary High School, some sports have to work a little harder than others to field a team. The girls varsity team for example didn’t field a team this last year for a variety of reasons. This gives Fleming a little extra sense of pride, knowing that he not only has the opportunity to play a variety of sports at the high school level, but can help teams with his abilities.
Soccer is a great example of that. Cade had played soccer when he was younger, but hadn’t given it much thought at the high school level. That changed when a friend of his that had played soccer at St. Mary talked him into playing, adding a fourth sport to his sports plate.
Fleming has not only been a member of each of these teams, he has been a key player in a lot of ways for those teams. In basketball this last season Cade put up 350 points on the season, averaging 11.7 points per game; second best on the team. In golf, he and his teammates had plenty of success including winning the First Region title and competing in the state tournament.
In soccer he led the team with 10 goals his senior year, averaging one goal per game, and in baseball he currently leads the Vikings with a .542 batting average. He’s scored 15 runs, collected 19 hits and seven RBIs.
But while athletics have been a big portion of Flemings life for so many years, he has his eyes set on other endeavors after graduating high school.
“Towards the beginning of the year I was hoping to play college baseball, but as the year went on I felt like trying to balance college and sports wouldn’t be the way to go,” Fleming said.
He will be heading to the University of Kentucky after high school where he plans on studying mechanical engineering with a minor in math. He wants to get his feet steady in college life and says he will look into his athletic options when the time comes.
“Senior year has been fun, we had a lot of success in basketball, we are doing well in baseball so far, and I feel like I’m playing well individually,” Fleming said. “But the relationships I’ve built with my coaches over the years have made this year a little harder than most, all of my coaches have been great and I’m just so grateful to have played all of these sports.”
For now he will enjoy his season year with all that it has left to offer, including the accomplishment of graduating and finishing off the baseball season. There is still plenty of baseball left to be played and the Vikings are on their way to a great season with a 7-2 record so far.
