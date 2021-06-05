The Paducah Chiefs kicked off their 2021 season Friday night at home against Fulton, and this year’s squad features a good sampling of homegrown talent.
Recent St. Mary graduate Bryce Haas is joining the Chiefs this summer as one of five Paducah natives on the team.
“It’s going to be a really great experience being a hometown kid getting to come back and play for a good collegiate league,” Haas told The Sun on Friday. “I grew up going to Chiefs games, and those are guys I looked up to as a little kid. To be one of those guys playing for the hometown team is a lot of fun.”
Haas said Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel has been a family friend for a long time and reached out to him after he signed to play collegiate baseball at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. He won’t be joining the Chiefs right away, though, as his final season of high school baseball is not yet complete. The Vikings are set to face Graves County in the First Region Tournament quarterfinals Saturday as they chase a region title and berth in the state tournament.
“High school ball and winning a regional championship is my focus right now,” he said.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Haas enters the region tournament with a .400 batting average. His 22 hits include five doubles and two triples, and he’s also tallied 15 walks, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored over 22 games playing first base for the Vikings. He’ll continue playing at first base when he joins the Chiefs.
“I made the transition from third to first last year, and I’ve gotten a lot better at it. I have good footwork and hands at first,” he said. “As a hitter, I consider myself a power hitter who hits for a good average. I’m looking to continue that during the Chiefs’ season like I did in high school this year.”
One of the things that excites Haas about playing for the Chiefs is the opportunity to reconnect with other players with local ties to Paducah and the western Kentucky region. That list includes the likes of fellow St. Mary alum Billy Johnston; McCracken County High School graduates Reece Hutchins, Rook Ellington and Jacob Ehling; and Massac County High School alum Jase Mizell.
“Billy is one of my best friends, so it’s really cool to be able to play with him again. Jase Mizell and Reece Hutchins — I’ve played with them in the past, and they’re really good friends of mine. And Rook Ellington and Jacob Ehling went to McCracken, and I played against them in the same district for several years of high school,” Haas said. “It’s really fun to play with these guys who you’ve competed against your whole life and get to know them a little better. It’s going to be a blast.”
Johnston (Harding University), Hutchins (Missouri S&T) and Mizell (Wabash Valley) are all freshmen at their respective schools. Ellington and Ehling just completed their sophomore seasons at the State College of Florida and Rend Lake College, respectively, and have announced their transfer decisions via their Twitter accounts.
Ellington is headed to Murray State, while Ehling is going to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Haas is excited to team up with these players and the rest of the Chiefs’ roster this summer and is really looking forward to putting on a show for the home crowd at Brooks Stadium.
“What most excites me is being able to stay home and play in front of a hometown crowd in Paducah,” he said. “I grew up going to games like these, and I’m really excited for the opportunity to give back to Paducah and play my heart out and go out every night and play hard to give people something to come out and watch.”
He’s also hoping to continue improving as a baseball player in preparation for joining the Eagles at Carson-Newman.
“It’s a collegiate summer league, so we’re playing against very good competition. I think it will be a good dose of collegiate baseball before I get down to Carson-Newman,” he said. “I think this is the best way possible to prepare me for this fall to go in right away and hopefully have a chance to play for the Eagles.”
