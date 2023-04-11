The St. Mary Vikings kicked off the All “A” Tournament with a No. 1 seed for the First Region. On Monday night, the Vikings hosted the visiting Christian Fellowship Eagles, defeating them with a 22-0 shutout at Haas Field and collecting 17 hits in the three-inning victory.

The Vikings will continue in the tournament, facing Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night at Hickman County’s Hulsey Field. The Bombers defeated Murray on Monday in extra innings, 3-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In