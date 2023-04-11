The St. Mary Vikings kicked off the All “A” Tournament with a No. 1 seed for the First Region. On Monday night, the Vikings hosted the visiting Christian Fellowship Eagles, defeating them with a 22-0 shutout at Haas Field and collecting 17 hits in the three-inning victory.
The Vikings will continue in the tournament, facing Ballard Memorial on Tuesday night at Hickman County’s Hulsey Field. The Bombers defeated Murray on Monday in extra innings, 3-1.
Coming into the matchup, St. Mary has dominated opponents this season with only two losses and one tie due to inclement weather so far ahead of key district games against McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman.
Caden Cobb worked the mound for St. Mary in all three innings. Cobb did not allow a single hit or run on 39 pitches, striking out seven while backed by an explosive offense.
The scoring began in the home half of the first inning. Brett Haas led off, reaching first base on an error. Haas quickly advanced to second base and third before scoring when Landre Smiles hit a line drive and took first base on another error by the Eagles.
St. Mary took an early 3-0 lead as Smiles scored on a Landon Durbin RBI double, and Durbin touched home plate courtesy of an RBI triple by Brandon Quigley. The next batter, Jackson Willett, drew a four-pitch walk before CFS collected the team’s first out in the inning with a popout by Luke Heath. Then, Quigley scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
The Vikings plated two more runs to take a 6-0 lead before Haas popped out for the third out in his second at-bat in the inning.
Cobb worked another three-batter inning at the top of the second, inducing a groundout and striking out the next two batters to take his Vikings back into the dugout.
St. Mary plated 16 runs in the bottom of the second inning as Smiles led off with a single to center field. Smiles advanced to home on the same error, making it 7-0. Durbin tripled, later scoring as Quigley hit a line drive and reached on an error, making it an eight-run lead.
The Vikings continued to hit, putting in another nine runs to take a 22-0 lead against Christian Fellowship, inducing the run rule after three innings.
Brady Fletcher took the loss for Christian Fellowship. The senior worked over an inning, allowing seven hits, 12 runs (six earned), two walks, and struck out one on 70 pitches.
Elijah Grigg appeared in relief for the Eagles. The freshman worked less than an inning in the contest, allowing seven hits, 10 runs (three earned), and four walks on 43 pitches.
ST. MARY 22, CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 0
CFS 0 0 0 X X X X — 0-0-9
STM 6 16 0 X X X X --22-17-0
WP: C. Cobb; LP: B. Fletcher
2B: STM — L. Heath, L. Durbin, A. Duncan
3B: STM — L. Durbin 2, Z. Krueger 2, B. Quigley
TB: STM — L. Durbin 8, Z. Krueger 6, B. Quigley 4, L. Heath 3, L. Smiles 3, A. Duncan 3, B. Haas 2, L. Sims 1
SB: STM — B. Haas, B. Quigley
RECORDS: Christian Fellowship (1-4); St. Mary (8-2-1)
