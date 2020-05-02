Andrew Leonard will be St. Mary’s next boys soccer coach, the school announced Friday.
He will also continue into his second season as St. Mary girls soccer coach, where a year ago he coached the middle school Lady Vikings to a district championship, and then coached the high school Lady Vikings to an 8-10 finish.
Before coming to St. Mary, Leonard spent three years coaching with the Massac County boys soccer team. Two of those years, he served as head varsity coach. Leonard played collegiate soccer at Blackburn College, and is now an attorney in Mayfield for Neely, Brien, Wilson & Tooms.
“Coach Leonard has been a great asset to St. Mary,” said St. Mary athletic director Brad Ehlers in a written statement. “He filled in as coach for the boys a few times last year and already has that rapport to make the transition seamless.
“His focus and dedication to our students has consistently been on display even off the soccer pitch. I look forward to this next step.”
