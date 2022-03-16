The St. Mary Vikings baseball team opened their season on Tuesday night, hosting the Hickman County Falcons. The Vikings got on the board early and earned the 5-1 victory with the timely offense and strong pitching.
“I liked the energy out of the boys,” head coach Chris Haas said. “Luke Heath did a tremendous job on the mound as well as Brandon Quigley. The guys threw strikes, commanded their fastball, worked on breaking pitches, and didn’t beat themselves.”
Heath started the game against Hickman County and stayed on the bump for four innings of work. He allowed one run on three hits, striking out seven and walking one to earn his first win of the season. Quigley, who pitched in relief, went three innings and struck out three while allowing one hit. While on the mound, Quigley did not allow a run or walk.
“Cade Fleming, our senior lead off hitter, did an excellent job getting on base and setting the table,” Haas said. “And he was aggressive on the bases.”
Fleming stole the show offensively for the Vikings, leading his team while going 3-for-4 and stealing two bases to aid in his team’s first win of the season. In addition, he collected one RBI and scored two of St. Mary’s runs.
“I think as a team, we did good fielding,” Fleming said. “We had some big hits at big times, but we did leave a couple of people on base, so we need to work on a couple of things, but other than that, I think we had a good game.”
Fleming got the Viking bats started in the bottom of the first inning with a scorching single to center field. He went on to steal second base and scored on a wild pitch. Then, St. Mary snagged another run across the board with Landon Durbin scoring on Avry Duncan’s ground out to shortstop.
Hickman’s Coleson Naranjo doubled in the top of the second inning but was left stranded on third base with the Falcons failing to score him. Heath worked another dominant inning, striking out the next three batters he faced after Naranjo.
“I’m proud of our boys tonight, but at the same time, there’s a lot of fundamental things that we need to do better,” Haas said. “Defensively on the ground balls that we kicked and laid back on on the balls instead of being aggressive to go and get them, but it’s early.”
During the top of the third inning, Hickman took advantage of an error by St. Mary, allowing Micah Naranjo to reach first base, advancing Gabe Dowdy into scoring position at third. The Viking error led to Hickman’s lone run of the night when Wes Carter grounded out, scoring Dowdy.
The Vikings got out of the top of the third before the Falcons did any more damage.
The bottom half of the inning looked to be trouble for Hickman as Brett Haas, Durbin, and Landre Smiles loaded the bases on walks. Unfortunately for St. Mary and in favor of Hickman, Micah Naranjo struck out the following three Vikings to get out of the bases-loaded jam.
“It’s a good thing to come out and start the season with a win,” Haas said. “We have a long list of things that we all can improve on and do better.”
The Vikings added two more runs in the bottom half of the fourth as Luke Sims scored on a Fleming single to center field. Then, while Haas grounded into a fielder’s choice, Duncan scored on an error by Hickman County to make it 4-1 with lots of game left.
The night’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Fleming made a daring move on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
Hickman attempted to make noise in the top of the seventh inning when Nathan Gallimore reached first base on an error and advanced to second base on a fly ball single by Tyler Hoff.
But, despite having runners on first and second, Quigley worked the mound and kept the Falcons from flying.
RHE
Hickman 0010000—141
St. Mary 200201x—553
WP: L Heath; LP: M Naranjo
2B: HCKM — M Naranjo, C Naranjo
TB: HCKM — M Naranjo 2, C Naranjo 2, G Dowdy 1, T Hoff 1; SM — C Fleming 3, L Smiles 1, A Duncan 1
SB: HCKM — W Carter, M Naranjo, G Dowdy, C Naranjo; SM — B Haas 3, C Fleming 2, L Durbin, B Quigley, L Sims
