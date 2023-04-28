On Friday afternoon, the St. Mary Vikings baseball team will head to Campbellsville to compete in the 2023 All “A” Baseball State Tournament, marking the program’s first appearance at the tournament’s state level in nine years.
Ahead of travel, St. Mary will have a pep rally and send-off event at 2 p.m. at the high school. Those in attendance will get a chance to speak with players and coaching staff.
“This is a historic moment for our baseball team and our school,” Haas said. “We want to share it with our community. We’re asking everyone to come out and support our players as they embark on this exciting journey.”
The St. Mary Vikings defeated Christian Fellowship, Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County, and Caldwell County to make it to the state tournament. The team will tackle the Owensboro Catholic Aces on Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. first-pitch start.
“We know our players are ready to give it their all, and we want to give them the send-off they deserve,” Haas said. “We hope to see a sea of yellow and blue at our pep rally and send-off event, cheering on our team as they head to Campbellsville.”
The Vikings sit with a 12-4-1 record, one of the best records in the First Region, heading into the regular season’s final month. In 17 games, the Vikings have snagged 454 at-bats, 180 runs, 174 hits, 145 RBI, 29 doubles, 16 triples, eight home runs, 71 walks, 22/22 stolen bases, 64 strikeouts, and 11 HBP for a .383 team batting average.
St. Mary has 94 innings of work on the mound, surrendering 70 hits and 59 runs (41 earned) while walking 49 and striking out 131 for a team ERA of 3.05.
For the Aces, Owensboro Catholic falls behind Apollo record-wise with a 15-7 win-loss in the Third Region. In 22 games, the team has 599 at-bats, 148 runs, 172 hits, 121 RBI, 29 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 97 walks, 36/41 stolen bases, 110 strikeouts, and 28 HBP for a .287 team batting average.
The Aces have 146 innings of work on the mound, surrendering 134 hits, 96 runs (58 earned), 80 walks, and 136 strikeouts for a team ERA of 2.78.
The last matchup between the Aces and Vikings came on April 22, 2007, with a 2-1 Owensboro Catholic victory. The game prior came on April 21, 2007, when the Aces took home a 5-1 win.
Per KHSAA RPI stats, Owensboro Catholic is No. 47 with a .58408 RPI, while St. Mary comes in at No. 63 with a .56137 RPI.
This season, St. Mary has kept players at the top of the stat leaders for KHSAA with outstanding performances on the diamond. Junior Landon Durbin comes in as No. 10 in batting average, No. 34 in hits, No. 26 in doubles, No. 4 in triples, No. 11 in slugging percentage, and No. 11 in RBI. Senior Landre Smiles also is at the top of the charts, coming in at No. 39 in triples.
Senior Luke Heath has made a name for himself on the mound this season for St. Mary. Heath sits at No. 26 in the KHSAA Top 50 for ERA and at No. 14 for wins with a 5-0-1 record.
St. Mary also holds at No. 7 in team batting average, No. 20 in runs, No. 47 in hits, No. 2 in triples, No. 30 in home runs, and No. 18 in RBI.
Owensboro Catholic’s Brady Atwell comes in at No. 20 in home runs, and the Aces sit at No. 30 in team ERA for the Top 50 stat leaders on KHSAA.
ST. MARY PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Landon Durbin, Landre Smiles, Brandon Quigley, Luke Heath
In 17 games, Durbin has proved himself over and over again against opponents. The junior has 53 at-bats, 22 runs, 30 hits, 30 RBI, nine doubles, five triples, two home runs, 11 walks, 2/2 stolen bases, three strikeouts, and a .566 batting average.
As a senior leader on the team, Smiles has 53 at-bats in 17 games. He has 24 runs, 22 hits, 14 RBI, one double, three triples, eight walks, 3/3 stolen bases, six strikeouts, and a .415 batting average.
Another vital piece of the senior Viking group is Quigley, who, in 17 games, has 53 at-bats. Quigley has 23 runs, 21 hits, 17 RBI, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, six walks, 4/4 stolen bases, 10 strikeouts, and one HBP for a .396 batting average.
Heath, who has dominated the mound for St. Mary, is also a senior piece of the offense puzzle. In 17 games, Heath has 49 at-bats, 15 runs, 19 hits, 22 RBI, three doubles, one triple, three walks, 11 strikeouts, and two HBP for a .388 batting average. On the mound, Heath sits with a 0.97 ERA.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Brady Atwell, Parker Heistand, Grant Parson, Elijah Blair
Sophomore Atwell leads his team offensively in 19 games. Atwell has 58 at-bats, 20 runs, 24 hits, 19 RBI, four doubles, five home runs, eight walks, 9/10 stolen bases, nine strikeouts, and five HBP for a .414 batting average.
A second sophomore Heistand has 64 at-bats in 22 games. Heistand has 21 runs, 21 hits, 13 RBI, three doubles, 15 walks, 4/5 stolen bases, 14 strikeouts, three HBP, and a .328 batting average.
In 22 games, junior Parson has 65 at-bats, 13 runs, 20 hits, 13 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, 11 walks, 3/3 stolen bases, 11 strikeouts, three HBP, and a .308 batting average. On the mound, Parson has a 1.63 ERA.
Junior Blair has 67 at-bats in 22 games, collecting 13 runs, 20 hits, 11 RBI, six doubles, eight walks, 8/9 stolen bases, 10 strikeouts, and four HBP for a .299 batting average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.