The St. Mary Vikings have scored 38 runs in the first two games of the 2023 varsity baseball season under the guidance of head coach Chris Haas. On Tuesday night, the Vikings defeated the visiting Community Christian Academy Warriors with a 19-0 finish in three innings.
The Viking offensive dominance began in the first inning as St. Mary jumped ahead with a triple by Avry Duncan, allowing Landre Smiles and Landon Durbin to score. The next batter, Jackson Willett, singled on a hard ground ball, allowing Avry Duncan to score. The score moved to 5-0 with an RBI single by Luke Heath, allowing Bradon Quigley to score.
An error by CCA moved the score to 6-0 with one out before Luke Sims popped out to the second baseman, allowing the Warriors to collect the second out in the home half of the first inning. However, Austin Duncan scored after tagging up to make it 7-0. The Vikings continued to pull ahead, collecting 19 runs in the inning before the third out.
Caden Cobb worked the mound to claim the win for the Vikings. The senior struck out three and allowed zero hits or runs on 11 pitches. Junior Clayton Pickard finished the contest, working two innings and striking out six while walking two on 40 pitches.
The Vikings (2-0) will face off against the Graves County Eagles (0-1) on Thursday night at Graves County. The Warriors (0-1) will travel to Hickman County (2-) on Thursday night.
ST. MARY 19, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
CCA 0 0 0 X X X X — 0-0-0
STM 19 0 X X X X X — 19-12-0
WP: C. Cobb (1-0); LP: C. Reed (0-1)
2B: STM — L. Sims, A. Duncan
3B: STM — L. Smiles, L. Durbin, A. Duncan
TB: STM — A. Duncan 5, L. Durbin 4, L. Smiles 3, L. Heath 2, L. Sims 2, B. Quigley 2, J. Willett 2
SB: STM — L. Smiles, Z. Krueger, A. Duncan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.