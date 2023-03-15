Brandon Quigley

St. Mary’s Brandon Quigley stands on third base during the 19-0 victory over Community Christian Academy. Quigley collected two hits in three at-bats, scoring two runs and earning one RBI.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The St. Mary Vikings have scored 38 runs in the first two games of the 2023 varsity baseball season under the guidance of head coach Chris Haas. On Tuesday night, the Vikings defeated the visiting Community Christian Academy Warriors with a 19-0 finish in three innings.

The Viking offensive dominance began in the first inning as St. Mary jumped ahead with a triple by Avry Duncan, allowing Landre Smiles and Landon Durbin to score. The next batter, Jackson Willett, singled on a hard ground ball, allowing Avry Duncan to score. The score moved to 5-0 with an RBI single by Luke Heath, allowing Bradon Quigley to score.

