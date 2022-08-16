A pair of soccer games took place on the pitch at St. Mary High School when the Lady Vikings and Vikings hosted the Lady Eagles and Eagles of Graves County on Monday night. This was the home opener for St. Mary, the second game of the season for the Lady Vikings and season opener for the Vikings

The Lady Vikings claimed the victory to start out the night as they kept their perfect season alive in the 3-2 win.

