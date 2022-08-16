A pair of soccer games took place on the pitch at St. Mary High School when the Lady Vikings and Vikings hosted the Lady Eagles and Eagles of Graves County on Monday night. This was the home opener for St. Mary, the second game of the season for the Lady Vikings and season opener for the Vikings
The Lady Vikings claimed the victory to start out the night as they kept their perfect season alive in the 3-2 win.
Graves County scored first, just minutes into the game on a corner kick that senior Conlee Spann turned into a goal. Her perfect ball placement would give the Lady Eagles the lead which they would hold onto for the majority of the first half.
That lead would be evened up when Katie O’Neill tied the game up with just 12 minutes left on the clock. She sent the ball sailing into the back of the net after the Lady Eagles keeper Hannah McAdoo stopped the Lady Eagles first attempt. The home team would bump that lead up 2-1 when O’Neill struck again, this time on a Miranda Gartner assist.
St. Mary would hold that 2-1 lead into halftime, but the Lady Eagles would knot things back up just three minutes into the second half.
Hadley Looper was the Lady Eagle to snag the goal and tie up the game and most importantly, keep the home team on their toes.
The St. Mary defense, specifically goalkeeper Kaitlynn Burrus, despite letting two goals slip past her, still stopped 12 balls.
With plenty of time left on the clock, the Lady Vikings stayed persistent in an effort of keeping the game out of penalty kicks. That persistence payed off when O’Neill sent one more into the back of the net for the personal hat trick.
From there the Lady Eagles were able to hold off their opponents for 11 minutes to snag the 3-2 win and go 2-0 on the season.
Things didn’t fair as well for the home team in the second game of the night. The Vikings fell in their home opener 4-1 to a quick Graves County team.
Graves County scored just four minutes into the game courtesy of Luis Romero. The goal set the tone for the game as a fast paced and physical game as both teams fought hard to the end.
The second goal for the Eagles came on a defensive error on the Vikings side of the ball.
As the Eagles held a 2-0 lead, the Vikings put up every effort to cut away at the lead. This led to an even more physical game as Graves County fought to hold onto their lead. A pair of yellow cards, one in the penalty box, both against the Eagles, put St. Mary in prime scoring position.
The lone goal for the Vikings came courtesy of a penalty kick taken by senior defender Daniel Willett. It came early in the second half to give the home team a much needed boost on offense and in overall energy.
Unfortunately St. Mary would lose that scorer and strong defender as Willett had to head to the sideline in apparent pain.
The Eagles took advantage of the lack of defensive presence and turned their offense up a notch. Eddie Romero made it a 3-1 ball game with 17 minutes left on the clock and Ryan Hayden sealed the deal with a header into the back of the net thanks to an assist from Conner Thomas.
Graves County would take home the 4-1 win to claim their second win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.