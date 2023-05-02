On Monday night, the St. Mary Vikings hosted the visiting Caldwell County Tigers at Haas Field. The two teams have battled back-and-forth all season, including in the All “A” Tournament, which sent the Vikings to the state tournament. However, the Tigers edged out St. Mary for an 8-2 victory, with Ari Wells controlling the mound.
The Viking baseball program honored seniors Avry Duncan, Austin Duncan, Brandon Quigley, Caden Cobb, Landre Smiles, and Luke Heath ahead of the matchup.
The Tigers jumped on the scoreboard by plating three runs in the top of the first inning. Back-to-back singles ahead of a two-run triple by Jamus Carneyhan gave Caldwell County an early 2-0. Carneyhan scored on a ground out by Brady Holeman. However, the Vikings escaped the inning with Cobb inducing back-to-back ground outs to end the inning.
St. Mary answered at the bottom of the first inning with two runs to cut into the Tiger lead. With one out, Smiles singled on a line drive to left field, scoring on an RBI single by Landon Durbin. Durbin advanced to second base on an error by Caldwell County, placing the junior in scoring position for Quigley, who collected an RBI single, to make it 3-2. However, the Viking rally ended with an out on the base paths.
Caldwell County added one run in the top of the second inning on a bases-loaded walk by Carneyhan to make it 4-2. The Tigers moved to a 5-2 lead in the top of the third as St. Mary’s offense could not push through Caldwell County’s defense. However, the Tiger offense could not add on as St. Mary’s Jackson Willett tagged Luke Parker out at home for the second out of the third inning.
The score remained 5-2 until the top of the sixth inning when Deason Morris scored on a Cole Slone double, making it 6-2. Two batters later, the Tigers moved to an 8-2 lead as Slone and Parker scored on a Collin Whittington double.
Despite attempts, the Vikings could not overcome the score deficit in the late innings, falling to the Tigers, who also could not push ahead in the sixth or seventh inning.
The eighth-grader Wells earned the victory for Caldwell County. Wells worked seven innings on 104 pitches, allowing eight hits, two runs (one earned), three walks, and six strikeouts.
Cobb took the loss for St. Mary. The senior hurler threw four innings, allowing nine hits, five runs (four earned), two walks, and three strikeouts.
Durbin and Avry Duncan appeared in relief for the Vikings.
Durbin worked over an inning, allowing three hits and three runs (earned) while walking two and striking out four.
Avry Duncan finished the contest for the Vikings. The senior walked one and struck out two in his appearance.
The Vikings will continue a busy week with a Tuesday night trip to Mayfield before returning to Haas Field to host district rival Paducah Tilghman on Thursday night and traveling to Calloway County on Friday night.
CALDWELL COUNTY 8, ST. MARY 2
CCHS 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 — 8-12-2
STM 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2-8-3
WP: A. Wells; LP: C. Cobb
2B: CCHS — B. Goodaker, C. Slone, C. Whittington
TB: CCHS — C. Whittington 4, B. Goodaker 3, J. Carneyhan 3, C. Slone 2, A. Wells 2, H. Newsom 1, L. Parker 1, C. Whittington 1; STM — B. Haas 2, L. Durbin 2, B. Quigley 1, L. Smiles 1, A. Duncan 1, J. Willett 1
HBP: CCHS — C. Slone, C. Whittington
RECORDS: St. Mary (12-5-1); Caldwell County (15-8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.