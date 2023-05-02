St. Mary seniors

The Viking baseball program honored seniors Avry Duncan, Austin Duncan, Brandon Quigley, Caden Cobb, Landre Smiles, and Luke Heath ahead of the matchup against the visiting Caldwell County Tigers.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Monday night, the St. Mary Vikings hosted the visiting Caldwell County Tigers at Haas Field. The two teams have battled back-and-forth all season, including in the All “A” Tournament, which sent the Vikings to the state tournament. However, the Tigers edged out St. Mary for an 8-2 victory, with Ari Wells controlling the mound.

