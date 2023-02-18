Daniel Willett

St. Mary's Daniel Willett (40) makes the shot during the 86-51 victory over the visiting Fort Campbell Falcons on Friday night. Willett led the Vikings with 15 points. St. Mary will head to the Second District postseason tournament next Tuesday night at McCracken County High School.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Friday night, the St. Mary Vikings wrapped up the 2022-23 regular season by hosting the visiting Fort Campbell Falcons on what the Viking student fan section has dubbed the Holy Hardwood. The regular season ended with an 86-51 win for the Vikings, with senior Daniel Willett keeping control of the basketball court one final time on his home court.

With Luke Sims and Brett Haas on the sidelines for the final game, the Vikings relied heavily on seniors Willett, Brandon Quigley, and Palmer Sims. Willett and Quigley dominated the first quarter, along with Aidan Hahn. Between Willett, Quigley, and Hahn, the trio collected 16 points, outscoring Fort Campbell’s five by 10 points. As a result, St. Mary held a comfortable 20-point lead at the end of the quarter.

