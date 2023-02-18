On Friday night, the St. Mary Vikings wrapped up the 2022-23 regular season by hosting the visiting Fort Campbell Falcons on what the Viking student fan section has dubbed the Holy Hardwood. The regular season ended with an 86-51 win for the Vikings, with senior Daniel Willett keeping control of the basketball court one final time on his home court.
With Luke Sims and Brett Haas on the sidelines for the final game, the Vikings relied heavily on seniors Willett, Brandon Quigley, and Palmer Sims. Willett and Quigley dominated the first quarter, along with Aidan Hahn. Between Willett, Quigley, and Hahn, the trio collected 16 points, outscoring Fort Campbell’s five by 10 points. As a result, St. Mary held a comfortable 20-point lead at the end of the quarter.
Owen Mikel and Landon Durbin joined in on the explosive Viking offense in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 42-19 at the half. Despite the St. Mary lead, Fort Campbell’s Maurice Moore led all scorers in the contest with 23 points, 11 coming in the second quarter.
The second half continued to favor the Vikings, and the score moved to 61-34 as Fort Campbell’s Lashaud Smiley received a technical, sending Durbin to the line with 2:23 left in the third quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Vikings held a 64-36 lead.
During the fourth quarter, Willett, Quigley, and Palmer Sims were recognized, receiving hugs from the coaching staff and the bench as they stepped off the court at St. Mary one last time. Willett finished with 16 points, Quigley with 10, and Sims with nine.
On Tuesday night, the Vikings will head to McCracken County High School’s Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena to tackle the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado in the Second District postseason tournament. The winner of the contest will face off in the championship against the winner between McCracken County and Community Christian Academy.
ST. MARY 86, FORT CAMPBELL 51
FT CAMPBELL 6 13 17 15 — 51
FT CAMPBELL: M. Moore 23, A. Blaszkowski 16, L. Smiley 8, D. Castro 2, D. Tate 2. FIELD GOALS: 17 (M. Moore 9, L. Smiley 4, A. Blaszkowski 2, D. Castro, D. Tate). 3-POINTERS: 5 (A. Blaszkowski 4, M. Moore). FREE THROWS: 2/2. RECORD: 4-18.
ST MARY: D. Willett 16, A. Hahn 15, O. Mikel 14, B. Quigley 10, L. Durbin 10, P. Sims 9, A. Hrdlicka 4, A. Southern 4, D. Deneve 4. FIELD GOALS: 19 (D. Willett 6, O. Mikel 3, B. Quigley 3, L Durbin 3, A. Southern 2, D. Deneve 2). 3-POINTERS: 11 (A. Hahn 5, P. Sims 3, O. Mikel, L. Durbin, A. Hrdlicka). FREE THROWS: 15/22. RECORD: 14-16.
