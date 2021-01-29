Though only a freshman, Carlisle County’s Kierra Whitaker entered Thursday just outside the top 20 in the state in scoring at 20 points per game. She showed off her scoring prowess yet again Thursday night with 19 points in leading the Lady Comet basketball team to a 58-22 win at St. Mary.
“Kierra is a special player,” Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright said. “She’s a freshman, but she has a high basketball IQ. She knows where the ball is going and what to do when she gets it. She works hard on both ends of the floor. She’s going to be a standout player.”
It didn’t take long for Whitaker to get going on Thursday, as she scored 20 seconds into the game and closed the first quarter with 13 points.
Following a pair of free throws from St. Mary senior Abby Nelson, the Lady Comets (5-2) put together a 20-2 run over the final 6:14 of the opening quarter spurred by 11 points from Whitaker and five from sophomore Malle McGee.
“We just knew that we needed to come out with intensity, and we wanted to get our traps set (on defense),” Wright said of her team’s first-quarter play. “Our full-court press hasn’t looked the greatest, so we worked on the half-court trap yesterday, and I thought that worked for us. Most of our girls have some length on them, and we just wanted to use that to our advantage.”
Also aiding their cause was some proficient shooting from the free-throw line, as the Lady Comets were a perfect 12-for-12 on foul shots over the first eight minutes. They finished the game 16-of-18 (89%) from the line.
The Lady Comets led 28-4 at the end of the first quarter and played somewhat sluggishly in the second, as they were outscored 5-4 in the period and took a 32-9 lead into the locker room at halftime. Wright credited the slow play to a lack of energy on the defensive end, which likely stemmed from the big lead.
“We try to create offense off of our defense, and when we don’t work hard on defense, I feel like our offense gets sluggish as well,” she said.
Carlisle County came out more energized in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Vikings 15-8 over those eight minutes. Whitaker and junior Maddison Wright led the charge in the period with four points each.
Senior Alexis Hall led the charge in the final quarter with six points for the Lady Comets as they closed out the victory.
“I think we’re getting better every game,” Wright said afterwards. “If we can get all the pieces connected in the same game, I think we can play with some good teams. Hopefully it all just clicks together before the end of the year.”
Hall (12 points) and McGee (10) joined Whitaker in double-figure scoring for Carlisle County, while sophomore Alexis Jones added six to go with five from Wright.
Returning from a one-game absence, sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus provided a spark for the Lady Vikings (1-8) with 10 points, including a pair of second-half 3-pointers. Senior Lillian Brown added eight points, six of which came in the second half.
Carlisle 28 4 15 11 — 58
St. Mary 4 5 8 5 — 22
Carlisle: Whitaker 19, Hall 12, McGee 10, Jones 6, Wright 5, Curlin 2, Gibson 2, Gilbert 2.
St. Mary: Burrus 10, Brown 8, Nelson 2, Lorch 2.
