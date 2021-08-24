Only the second game of the season took place on Tuesday, Aug. 24 for the St. Mary High School boys soccer team. The Vikings hosted the Mayfield Cardinals who played their second game in two nights, but couldn’t catch the Cardinals tired and Mayfield took home the 5-1 win.
A COVID-19 cancellation struck what would have been the Vikings second game of the season against Murray High School. With the cancellation, St. Mary hadn’t stepped on the pitch for an actual game in 15 days. At this point in the season, most teams in the area have played four or more games, this was game number five for the Cardinals.
The Vikings wasted no time and made a statement in just four minutes of play, when senior Cade Fleming launched the ball into the upper right hand corner of the net. Unfortunately for the Vikings that statement didn’t last long and that would be their only goal on the night.
“We played a very tough, experienced team,” St. Mary head coach Jesus Espinoza told The Sun. “I’m very happy with the outcome for our team and I think we learned a thing or two moving forward.”
Mayfield would score three times in the first half of play and twice within just six minutes. The first came in the form of a header in a crowded box, while the other was tapped in by sophomore Lincoln Suiter. The half looked to be winding down, but that didn’t stop Mayfield junior Raul Sanchez from sneaking one more ball into the net and giving his team a 3-1 lead.
“They’re (Mayfield) experienced, this is their fifth game, this is only our second, I think they know a little bit more about how to play together versus us only playing two games,” Espinoza said. “Like I tell them every day, just continue to trust the process and moving forward day-by-day.”
Mayfield continued to prove that playing just one day earlier wasn’t going to slow them down. A goal within 10-minutes of play and one more from Suiter with six minutes on the clock would seal the deal for the Cardinals and give them their third win on the season (3-2).
St. Mary will look to get into a groove as games start to come their way, the first against the local Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at home on Thursday, Aug. 26.
