St. Mary duo balances basketball, cheerleading in busy schedule

Most basketball players can call it a night after the final buzzer and post-game meeting. Not St. Mary’s Abby Nelson and Anistyn Thomas. Their night is only halfway done.
“I go straight into the locker room and change immediately and tell my coach I’m going out to get ready for the next game,” Nelson said.
That’s right, on doubleheader nights when the St. Mary boys basketball team plays following the girls’ game, Nelson and Thomas are there on the baseline cheering on the Vikings.
“I’m very sweaty and trying to cool off, and in the meantime, I’m throwing on the cheer uniform,” Thomas said of the transition from basketball to cheerleading.
On doubleheader nights, officials set the clock to 20 minutes almost as soon as the girls’ teams leave the court for the boys to take the floor and warm up. So time is of the essence for Nelson and Thomas.
“After the game, they are rushing between listening to me give them post-game instructions and analysis and then putting on their cheer uniform. And then they go out and give 150% cheering for the boys,” St. Mary girls basketball head coach Gwen Duncan said.
It makes for an exhausting evening, to be sure, but doing double duty is something both girls say they enjoy. Nelson, a senior, said it’s physically demanding to maintain a high energy level going from playing basketball to cheering with very little cool-down and rest time in between. That’s not to mention the schoolwork responsibilities that still need to be done once the games are over, which is typically around 9 p.m. But she remains committed to both sports.
“At the end of the night, I’m very tired. I have to stay up and do homework, and it’s just exhausting,” she said. “Going from playing an entire game and then standing up and doing cheers in front of the crowd is very tough, but it’s worth it. It’s very demanding but very rewarding.”
Thomas, a sophomore, agreed, saying she’s “very tired” at the end of doubleheader game nights. But she maintains that juggling the busy schedule is all about time management.
“I would say it’s possible, but you just have to put in the time and effort to do it,” she said.
Doing both sports also requires the girls to balance multiple practice schedules as well as the memorization of basketball plays and cheer routines.
“It’s very hard because I go from school to practice to practice, but it’s all about time management,” Nelson said. “It’s very tough to do both with balancing schoolwork and both practices and remembering plays and cheers. It’s very tough, but it’s very fun, and I’m glad I’m doing it.”
For Nelson, cheerleading came after basketball.
“I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, and I decided to do cheer starting in high school,” she said. “I thought cheerleading was interesting, and I thought it would be something new and exciting to do.”
Nelson did quit basketball for a time but rejoined the Lady Vikings last season, and has remained with the team through this year.
“Last year, we had an injury, so I decided to step up and join the basketball team again,” she said. “And I’ve stuck with it because I’ve had a lot of fun.”
Duncan has appreciated her commitment to the team, as she’s a veteran leadership presence on an otherwise very young roster that includes seven eighth-graders.
“Abby sat out a few years and has improved so much,” Duncan said. “That’s always one of my concerns here is that they’ll get tired and will just do cheering or something else. But when she came back last year, she said, ‘I’ll come back to play my junior and senior years.’ ”
Like Nelson, Thomas also got into cheerleading after she started playing basketball.
“I originally got into basketball. I started at Paducah Middle and then I transferred my seventh-grade year and quit basketball and started cheering,” she said.
She said she enjoyed cheering and hadn’t considered playing basketball again until Duncan asked her to because of the skills she could bring as a 5-foot-9 post player.
“She was in the seventh grade cheering, and I came to a game and saw her standing there, and she was like a foot taller than everybody else,” Duncan said. “I asked her, ‘Why are you cheering and not playing?’ ”
Thomas remembers Duncan encouraging her to play basketball.
“Gwen came to me my seventh-grade year and asked me to play basketball. I was like, ‘I just want to cheer this year.’ And she asked me again in eighth grade,” she said. “I played JV for a little bit, but then I quit. And then last year, I played the whole season because I was asked to again. And this year, I’ve gotten a lot better from last year.”
She certainly has, especially as a rebounder. In 17 games last season, Thomas averaged 1.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. This year, she’s averaging 1.7 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds in nine games played. As of Thursday, her rebounding average ranked at the fringe of the top 50 in the state. Pretty good for someone who considers herself more of a softball player and who also plays goalkeeper for the soccer team.
“I think we’re going to see great things out of Anistyn. She’s in the top 50 in rebounding in the state, and she doesn’t even really know what she’s doing,” Duncan said. “She doesn’t even realize how good she can be. She’s a sophomore, and she’s still learning.”
For a school like St. Mary with a small enrollment — the KHSAA lists it as 86 students — kids playing multiple sports is a requirement for teams to exist. Nelson and Thomas understand that and cite it as a key reason they’ve taken on the responsibilities of both basketball and cheerleading.
“They understand the small-school dilemma,” Duncan said. “The students are very good at managing their own schedules and communicating with me and their cheer coach. They’re building those skills that they’ll need later on in life by navigating themselves between two pretty big responsibilities.”
And they’ve stuck through it despite what has been a season full of adversity. The Lady Vikings are currently 1-8 on the year and in the midst of a COVID-related pause. Duncan said their dedication should be commended.
“They have a heart of gold and never give up. It’s easy when you’re winning, but they come out sometimes and they know that they’re fighting uphill,” she said of her players. “What usually is missed is the dedication and commitment of those that, in spite of losing repetitively and a downward season, stay instead of walking away. These girls never give up until I pull them off the floor, and I think they should be applauded. They’re a sisterhood, and I love that about them.”
The adversity certainly hasn’t impacted their positive spirit.
“Even though we may not win a lot, it’s a lot of fun to play with the team. And it’s a lot of fun cheering on the Vikings,” Nelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.