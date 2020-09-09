The last time the St. Mary Lady Vikings beat Paducah Tilghman? Oct. 10, 2017.
That three-year wait ended on Tuesday night at Jetton Field, when sophomore forward Ansley Eck put through an arching putback goal two minutes into overtime for a season-starting 3-2 overtime win against the Lady Tornado.
It was a fine way to start a truncated year, and an even finer way to get going in First District action.
“It feels good to get one,” noted Lady Vikings coach Andrew Leonard. “But we’ve got to stay hungry and get another one. We’re a good team. We’ve just got to believe it. We’re trying to change the feelings of St. Mary soccer, and get to where we can play with some of these teams.
“Last year, we had a lot of talent, but we just didn’t believe in ourselves where we could win.”
There was no bigger evidence of that “belief” from the Lady Vikings until the final moments of regulation.
In the 73rd minute, Paducah Tilghman’s Shelby Nickal, who had 16 goals and 15 assists a year ago, came through with what looked like a game-winner to put the Lady Tornado up 2-1.
But in the 79th minute, the “tada! nick-of-time,” St. Mary junior midfielder Therese Smith found sophomore forward Vanessa Becker on the counter and to her left, and Becker put it just out of reach of Tilghman goalkeeper Jaelynn Carver (eight saves).
In the overtime period, Eck crashed when her first shot was saved by Carver, and she was able to chip it in — sending her Lady Vikings into jubilation.
“That’s something that we didn’t do last year; we didn’t crash,” Leonard added. “Girls never crashed, and we all crashed at the end.”
Tilghman outshot St. Mary 22-12, and led 1-0 after the first half when Kiersa Atnip (last year’s leading scorer with 25 goals) put one through past Anistyn Thomas in the 28th minute.
But Thomas, a sophomore keeper, unofficially stopped 16 shots, in what was her first varsity game between the posts in place of graduating seniors Abby Hatton and Chiara Doran.
ST. MARY 3, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 2 (OT)
SCORING
First Half — 28’ PT Kiersa Atnip.
Second Half — 60’ SM Miranda Gartner (Ansley Eck), 73’ PT Shelby Nickal, 79’ SM Vanessa Becker (Therese Smith).
OT — 82’ SM Ansley Eck.
STATISTICS
Shots: PT 22, SM 12. Saves: PT Jaelynn Carver 8, SM Anistyn Thomas 16. Corners: PT 4, SM 0.
RECORDS
PT 0-1 (0-1), SM 1-0 (1-0).
Vikings complete rare sweep at JettonSt. Mary avenged its 2019 First District Tournament loss to Paducah Tilghman in strong fashion on Tuesday, dropping the Blue Tornado to 0-2 on the year with a 4-1 victory at Jetton Field.
At first, it looked like an early own-goal in the Vikings’ favor would be the only thing that settled this backyard battle between two chatty squads, until St. Mary junior forward Jack Roof notched the brace in the 50th and 55th minutes for the decisive scores.
Perhaps there was some unbridled emotions, with Tilghman’s coach Blaine Skeen having helmed the Vikings to a surprising 9-8-1 finish in 2019 before taking the job across town.
Whatever the case may be, it was an important district win for the Vikings, and for Leonard, who’s pulling double-duty in 2020 as the coach of both St. Mary squads.
“We haven’t really scrimmaged enough, and we don’t really have enough guys to get an intersquad scrimmage going,” Leonard said. “So a lot of our preseason games and scrimmages were scrimmages against the (Lady Vikings). It worked out well for both teams.”
Much like the first half, the Vikings struck quick to start the second stanza, when Edward O’Neil made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.
“We’ve got a good team, and I think there are a lot of people sleeping on how good we can be,” Leonard added.
Tilghman’s Paul McKnight, who scored the team’s first goal of the season in the 51st minute and cut it to 3-1, was unfortunately harnessed with two yellow cards soon after his score.
ST. MARY 4, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 1
SCORING
First Half — 2’ SM Own Goal.
Second Half — 42’ SM Edward O’Neil, 50’ SM Jack Roof, 51’ PT Paul McKnight, 55’ SM Jack Roof.
STATISTICS
Shots: PT 15, SM 20. Saves: PT Bradley Holland 8, SM Jack Bell 5. Corners: PT 1, SM 4.
RECORDS
PT 0-2 (0-1); SM 1-0 (1-0).
