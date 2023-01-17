On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals traveled to the Paducah McCracken Convention and Expo Center during the 2023 Cardinals Care Caravan. Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, James Naile, Jason Motte, Kerry Robinson, and KMOX’s Matt Pauley arrived in town for the event with young and old fans across the local area.

During the event, young fans were allowed to ask the Major League Baseball professionals questions, which included the age-old question from a young man named Carson. What is it like to be in Major League Baseball? Cardinals pitcher and Cape Girardeau native James Naile answered the question for the crowd.

