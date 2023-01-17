On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals traveled to the Paducah McCracken Convention and Expo Center during the 2023 Cardinals Care Caravan. Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, James Naile, Jason Motte, Kerry Robinson, and KMOX’s Matt Pauley arrived in town for the event with young and old fans across the local area.
During the event, young fans were allowed to ask the Major League Baseball professionals questions, which included the age-old question from a young man named Carson. What is it like to be in Major League Baseball? Cardinals pitcher and Cape Girardeau native James Naile answered the question for the crowd.
“I’ll tell you what, I’m glad I get to answer that question. I spent a lot of time in the Minor Leagues wondering what that would feel like,” Naile said. “There is no better job. It’s a true pleasure, not just to play in the Major Leagues, but to get to play with the Birds on the Bat. Like most of you, we bleed Cardinal red around here, and it’s exciting to be at the top level of your industry. We’ve all worked hard to get here, and it’s exciting. The stadiums are great, and the fans are incredible.”
Naile, who played for Charleston High School, played against the Paducah Storm growing up and stated he was familiar with the area. Along with Naile’s stories of growing up near Paducah and having the feeling of a homecoming, former Cardinal Jason Motte also shares a few local ties to Paducah, mentioning to locals during autographs about last high school baseball season when the team he coaches out of Memphis, Christian Brothers, competed against the McCracken County Mustangs.
Along with fun and exciting questions, fans 15 and under could get autographs from the current and former St. Louis Cardinals during the event. As players signed, fans could chat with the men they look up to on the baseball diamond, an opportunity often left out during MLB games. Young fans also had a chance to hang out and get photos with Fredbird, the St. Louis Cardinals mascot, as he made his rounds throughout the convention center meeting room.
A young fan also asked the burning question, would the team miss Yadier Molina this season after his retirement?
“The group will answer yes. Yadi will be missed,” Naile said. “He was a huge part of the Cardinals for the last 20 years. He’s an unbelievable player and an unbelievable person. He’s a leader and a competitor, and Yadi is who you think he is. He’s the man, and we all respect him. We’re going to miss him. But, we have that next-man-up mentality and just signed Willy (Wilson Contreras), and we’re excited to get going with him.”
The St. Mary Vikings baseball team assisted with the silent auction held at the event, giving off fantastic Cardinals-themed items. Vikings head coach Chris Haas spent time in the Cardinals organization before returning home to Paducah.
The St. Louis Cardinals will kick off Spring Training next month in Florida and return to Busch Stadium for Opening Weekend on March 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
