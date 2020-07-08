ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s league-wide release, have announced their 60-game 2020 season schedule.
The regionally-based schedule will feature 40 divisional games among National League Central opponents and 20 interleague games against American League Central teams.
The Cardinals will open up the season at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 24, with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and finish their 60-game slate at Busch Stadium on Sunday, September 27, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Redbirds will also take part in the only game to be played outside a current Major League city, when they take on the host Chicago White Sox in the “MLB at Field of Dreams™ presented by GEICO” game at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball-themed movie in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 13.
The 60-game schedule will feature 10 home series and 10 road series, with home matchups against Pittsburgh (July 24-26, August 10-12), Detroit (August 5-6), Chicago Cubs (August 7-9), Cincinnati (August 20-23, September 11-13), Kansas City (August 24-26), Cleveland (August 28-30), Minnesota (September 8-9), and Milwaukee (September 24-27). The club will have multiple road series against Milwaukee (July 31-August 2, September 14-16) and the Chicago Cubs (August 17-19, September 4-7).
Of the Cardinals five home stands at Busch Stadium, the longest consists of 10 games (August 20-30) with the Reds (four games), Royals (three games) and Indians (three games). The team’s longest road trip will also consist of 10 games (September 14-23) while visiting the Brewers (three games), Pirates (four games) and the Royals (three games). The 60-game schedule allows the team to play three series against each NL Central opponent, two series versus AL Central opponents Kansas City (six games), Detroit (four games) and Minnesota (four games), and one series against both Cleveland (three games) and the Chicago White Sox (three games).
The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding broadcast schedules and any possible ticket availability for 2020 games at a later date. The complete 60-game schedule can be viewed at cardinals.com/schedule and follows:
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2020 60-GAME SCHEDULE
July 24-26 vs. Pittsburgh
July 28-29 at Minnesota
July 31-August 2 at Milwaukee
August 3-4 at Detroit
August 5-6 vs. Detroit
August 7-9 vs. Chicago (NL)
August 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
August 13, 15-16 at Chicago (AL)*
*Thursday, August 13 @ White Sox at Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa
August 17-19 at Chicago (NL)
August 20-23 vs. Cincinnati
August 24-26 vs. Kansas City
August 28-30 vs. Cleveland
August 31-September 2 at Cincinnati
September 4-7 at Chicago (NL)
September 8-9 vs. Minnesota
September 11-13 vs. Cincinnati
September 14-16 at Milwaukee
September 17-20 at Pittsburgh
September 21-23 at Kansas City
September 24-27 vs. Milwaukee
