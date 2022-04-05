Monday Baseball: Cal Ripken Experience (Myrtle Beach)Marshall County 3, Chantilly, VA 2
North Laurel 6, Marshall County 0
Bethlehem 7, Murray 4
Fort Walton Beach Bash (Fort Walton Beach)
Muhlenberg County 4, Graves County 1
Carlisle County 8, Bath County 3
Livingston Central 11, Fort Campbell 1
Henry County, TN 8, Calloway County 5
Panama City Beach BashArnold, FL 13, Mayfield 1
Softball Cal Ripken Experience (Pigeon Forge)
Paducah Tilghman 14, Bath County 4
Paducah Tilghman 9, Copley, OH 1
Cal Ripken Experience (Myrtle Beach)Marshall County 14, Knox Central 3
Marshall County 15, North Bullitt 4
McCracken County 2, Fairhope, AL 0
McCracken County 13, Louisville Male 4
Ballard Memorial 1, Fulton City 0 (Forfeit)
Mayfield 8, Lake County, TN 0 Mayfield 18, Lake County, TN 7
Saturday Baseball R.H. Ladd TournamentPaducah Tilghman 3, Dyer County, TN 1
Paducah Tilghman 6, Westview, TN 5
Westview, TN 5, McCracken County 4
Hickman County 11, Livingston Central 6
Hickman County 10, Webster County 4
Lyon County 5, Henderson County 3
Saturday Softball: Brentwood InvitationalClarksville, TN 5, Graves County 1 (5 innings)
Graves County 11, Clarksville, TN 0 (3 innings)
Lady Falcon Invitational
Butler County 6, Mayfield 3 (6 innings)
Hickman County 4, Mayfield 0 (5 innings)
Hickman County 2, Livingston Central 2
Butler County 14, Hickman County 1
Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang StampedeCalloway County 5, Muhlenberg County 4
Henderson County 9, Calloway County 0
Trinity (Whitesville) 12, Calloway County 5
Christian County 9, Massac County 1
Christian County 17, Lyon County 6 (5 innings)
Massac County 7, Lyon County 6
Sunday Baseball Cal Ripken Experience (Myrtle Beach)
Highlands 9, Marshall County 2
Marshall County 8, Knox Central 7 (8 innings)
