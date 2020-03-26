2019 — Paducah Tilghman’s Brady Betts and Jayce France combine to hold Livingston Central to one unearned run in an 11-1, six-inning win at Brooks Stadium ... Marshall County’s Riley Harris tosses eight strikeouts and yields only two hits in a 10-1 win over St. Mary in Draffenville.
2015 — Kentucky thrashes West Virginia and moves to 37-0 on the season with a 78-39 victory in the 2015 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional semifinals. Trey Liles scored 14 points, while Andrew Harrison added 13 ... Marshall County moves to 6-0 with a 10-0 win against St. Mary. The Vikings get one hit from Davis Sims, while Cody Clark (four RBIs) and Hunter Jaco (W) propel the Marshals.
2010 — Heath’s Kelleigh Jones and Reidland’s Cassie Layne talk with Sun Sports Reporter Dusty Luthy about the pitching circle, which was moved three feet back prior to the start of the 2010 season ... Blake Vaughan’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the third inning helps break open a 16-1 win for St. Mary over Lyon County... Paducah Tilghman’s Karlee Humphrey jacks a two-run homer and surrenders three hits in the circle, as the Lady Blue Tornado top Caldwell County 7-4.
2000 — Murray State baseball moves to 4-1 in OVC play, after picking up a 15-5 win against Eastern Illinois on the road. Justin Varitek goes 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
1990 — According to Sun Sports Reporter Chris Evans, St. Mary opens the 1990 season as the prohibitive favorite to win the Second District, after opening with a 3-1 win against Crittenden County. Scouts from the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the stands for the game to see Matt Haas — rated the best Major League prospect in west Kentucky.
1985 — Sun Staff Writer Bill Bartleman suggests — perhaps in jest — that Paducah Tilghman boys basketball coach Berny Miller, Marshall County girls basketball coach Howard Beth, Heath football coach Jack Haskins and Paducah Sun courthouse reporter Joe Walker all be considered as Kentucky’s next men’s basketball coach for a myriad of specific reasons.
1980 — Paducah Community College women’s basketball coach Tony McClure announces the signings of former Carlisle County star Cynthia Hoskins and former Mayfield star Jan Shelton, both 5-7 in height. Hoskins scored more than 2,000 points for the Lady Comets, and averaged 18.4 points on 40% shooting her senior season. Shelton led the Lady Cardinals her senior season in scoring (18.9 ppg) and rebounding (10.0 rpg).
1970 — After six years at Benton High School, Joe Warren resigns as boys basketball coach. A native of Graves County, Warren was a member of the starting five for the Cuba High Cubs, which won a state high school crown in 1952 under coach Jack Story.
1960 — Paducah Sun Sports Editor Jim Elkins announces the 1960 All-Purchase Team, headed up by North Marshall’s R.M. Spiceland. In 26 games, he averaged 13.5 points. Also on the team: Ronnie Wilmouth (Carlisle County), Kenny Peek (Benton), Sam Harper (Hickman County), Jerald Ellington (Symsonia), Larry Stewart (Hickman County), Larry Seay (Cuba), Jerry Powell (North Marshall), Bennie Brown (Lone Oak), Jim Tipton (Fulton County) and Jess Yopp (St. Mary).
1950 — Paducah Sun Sports Editor — and St. Francis de Sales Rebels boys basketball coach — Edd Kellow quotes himself after a rough go in the ESCIT. “We were blown right out of the ESCIT. And by being blown out, I mean the officiating proved the big difference — and before we could get adjusted to it, we had lost three ball games and set the tournament record for committing personal fouls.”
