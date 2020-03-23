On this day in sports
2019 — Murray State sophomore point guard Ja Morant posts 28 points and five 3-pointers, but it wound up being his final collegiate game, as the 12th-seeded Racers fell to the No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles, 90-62, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, in the Round of 32 portion of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. MSU finished the season at 28-5... The Kentucky Wildcats stifled Wofford sharpshooter Fletcher Magee, and advanced into the 2019 NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 62-56 victory. Magee went 0-for-12 in the loss... Paducah Tilghman’s Justin West and John Kiebler combined for a no-hitter, pushing the Blue Tornado to a 3-0 win over Murray.
2015 — Murray State sophomore point guard Cameron Payne pours in 20 points, and the Racers moved to the semifinals of the 2015 NIT with a dominant 83-62 road win at Tulsa. MSU moved to 29-5 mostly behind its 50% shooting, and earned a matchup with Old Dominion for a chance to play at Madison Square Garden... McCracken County High School hosts the Bluegrass National Championships at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, prime prospects in Terrance Furguson, Jamal Murray and Thon Maker compete for a title... McCracken County baseball moves to 5-0 behind a 10-0 shutout of Calloway County... Massac County’s Jay Benard propels the Patriots with a first-inning, three-run homer in a 5-1 home victory over Carrier Mills.
2005 — Two First Region boys basketball coaches — Murray’s Dan Hudson and Ballard Memorial’s Jay Jackson — resign their posts. Hudson went 75-111 in six seasons with the Tigers. Jackson went 5-44 in two seasons with the Bombers... Lone Oak’s Jarad Key was recognized with the Ted Sanford Award on the final night of the KHSAA Sweet 16, an award doled to a player on a tournament team that excels in basketball, academics, sportsmanship and citizenship.
2000 — Locals in Kenny Perry (-2), Brad Fabel (-2) and Russ Cochran (+5) finish up in the 2000 Players Championship at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Hal Sutton went on to win by one stroke.. The St. Louis Cardinals deal Kent Bottenfield and Adam Kennedy for Anaheim Angels star outfielder Jim Edmonds... Reidland (seventh), Lone Oak (11th) and Caldwell County (20th) open the 2000 season ranked in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association preseason poll.
1995 — Rick Pitino and the 2nd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats dominate Arizona State, 97-73, in the 1995 NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16 in Birmingham, Alabama. Tony Delk scored 26 points, and a 12-0 run to start the second half doomed the Sun Devils... The Graves County Lady Eagles, powered by 22 points from Amy Buchanan, overcome an early 20-point deficit and top Hazard, 47-42, in the opening round of the 1995 KHSAA Girls Sweet 16... Murray State men’s basketball coach Scott Edgar is tabbed as a candidate for the head coaching position at Duquesne. Manhattan’s Fran Fraschilla, considered a candidate, declined an interview, which narrowed the search.
1990 — Reidland’s Michelle Martin discusses with Sun Sports Editor Ward Willingham about the frustrations at UT Martin, after having her scholarship taken from new Skyhawks coach Sharman Coley... Paducah native and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Steve Finley talks with former Sun Sports Writer Chris Evans about the rigors of earning a starting role for his club.
1985 — Hopkinsville stars (and brothers) in Wendell and Jeff Quarles help push the Tigers to a 65-64 win over Clay County in the 1985 KHSAA State Championships at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Sun Assistant Sports Editor Larry Schmidt discusses Murray State’s choice to name Steve Newton the men’s basketball successor to Ron Greene, and Austin Peay’s choice to return to Lake Kelly — who had previously lead the Governors to historic heights from 1971-77. Murray State tennis nets its 10th and 11th-straight win, 8-1 over Indiana State and 9-0 over North Alabama.
1980 — Murray State football coach Mike Gottfried announces his resignation, following a 9-2-1 season and an OVC Championship, to take an offensive coordinator position at Arizona... Sun Assistant Sports Editor Ward Willingham asks the question: “Why wasn’t Calloway County’s Mina Todd — after averaging 28.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game — named an all-stater?”
1970 — Paducah Tilghman’s Stan Hall and Trigg County’s Eddie Radford pose for a photo as All-Tournament selections for the 1970 Kentucky High School Basketball Tournament at Freedom Hall in Louisville.
1960 — Sun-Democrat Sports Editor Jim Elkins posits the point: “It wouldn’t surprise me to see the 1961 State High School Basketball Tournament return to Lexington.”
1950 — Officials of the Paducah Baseball Association announce plans of a “mammoth” tryout camp to be conducted at Brooks Stadium on April 7, 1950. More than 75 youths were already signed up for the three-day festivity.
