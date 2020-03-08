Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m. (CBSSN) — Colonial Athletic Association Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington
6 p.m. (ESPN) — Southern Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
6 p.m. (ESPNU) — Horizon League Tournament: Ill.-Chicago vs. Wright St., Semifinal, Indianapolis
7:30 p.m. (CBSSN) — Colonial Athletic Association Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington
8 p.m. (ESPN) — West Coast Tournament: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, Semifinal, Las Vegas
8:30 p.m. (ESPN2) — Horizon League Tournament: Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, Semifinal, Indianapolis
10:30 p.m. (ESPN2) — West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Saint Mary's (Cal), Semifinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m. (ESPN2) — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
7 p.m. (FS1) — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Chicago
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m. (BTN) — North Carolina at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m. (SECN) — Texas A&M at Kentucky
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla.
3 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.
8 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m. (NBATV) — Milwaukee at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. (NHLN) — Florida at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m. (NBCSN) — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City
