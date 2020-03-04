TODAY

BIATHLON

11:59 p.m. (NBCSN) — IBU World Cup: Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m. (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

4 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Boise State vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5:30 (FS1) — Nebraska at Michigan

6 (CBSSN) — Houston at Connecticut

6 (ESPN) — Illinois at Ohio State

6 (ESPNU) — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central

8 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

8 (ESPN) — Wichita State at Memphis

8 (ESPN2) — Washington at Arizona State

9:30 (FS1) — Washington State at Arizona

10 (ESPN2) — California at Oregon

10:30 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Nevada (Reno), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m. (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis

11 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

1:30 p.m. (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Second Round, Indianapolis

1:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas

1:30 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

4 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

5 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

5:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis

7:30 (FS1) — Texas at Baylor

7:30 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

8 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio State, Second Round, Indianapolis

8 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, First Round, Las Vegas

10:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m. (ACCN) — Louisville at North Carolina

GOLF

5 a.m. (GOLF) — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m. (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon (MLBN) — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

5 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m. (TNT) — LA Clippers at Houston

9:30 (TNT) — Toronto at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m. (NBCSN) — Carolina at Philadelphia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m. (ESPN2) — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla.

SWIMMING

10:30 p.m. (NBCSN) — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds

11 (TENNIS) — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

3 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

7 (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

