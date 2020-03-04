TODAY
BIATHLON
11:59 p.m. (NBCSN) — IBU World Cup: Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m. (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
4 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: Boise State vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5:30 (FS1) — Nebraska at Michigan
6 (CBSSN) — Houston at Connecticut
6 (ESPN) — Illinois at Ohio State
6 (ESPNU) — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
8 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
8 (ESPN) — Wichita State at Memphis
8 (ESPN2) — Washington at Arizona State
9:30 (FS1) — Washington State at Arizona
10 (ESPN2) — California at Oregon
10:30 (CBSSN) — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Nevada (Reno), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m. (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis
11 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
1:30 p.m. (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Second Round, Indianapolis
1:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas
1:30 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
4 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas
5 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
5:30 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis
7:30 (FS1) — Texas at Baylor
7:30 (SECN) — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
8 (BTN) — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio State, Second Round, Indianapolis
8 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, First Round, Las Vegas
10:30 (PAC-12N) — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m. (ACCN) — Louisville at North Carolina
GOLF
5 a.m. (GOLF) — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha, Qatar
1 p.m. (GOLF) — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon (MLBN) — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.
5 p.m. (MLBN) — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. (TNT) — LA Clippers at Houston
9:30 (TNT) — Toronto at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. (NBCSN) — Carolina at Philadelphia
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m. (ESPN2) — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla.
SWIMMING
10:30 p.m. (NBCSN) — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m. (TENNIS) — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
11 (TENNIS) — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
3 p.m. (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
7 (TENNIS) — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
