Through the uncertainties of a season, the nervousness of returning to their sport, and the overall stress behind growing up in a pandemic world, local student-athletes have had to overcome great difficulties to continue playing the game they love.
The Paducah Sun spoke with two student-athletes who have been high school students at Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County since the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdown. Both Hillary Hollowell and Paul McKnight had the opportunity to play soccer for their schools before the pandemic as underclassmen.
“As a student-athlete during the pandemic, I have grown to appreciate the outlet sports can provide. So many high schoolers struggled with their mental health and anxiety during virtual learning,” Hollowell told The Sun. “I was extremely blessed to be able to relieve my struggles through soccer. The practices and games we had last year provided a sense of normalcy in an uncertain time.”
Hollowell, a senior at McCracken County, has been a member of the girls varsity soccer team since 2018 as a freshman. She was in her sophomore year when the pandemic began, sending her to virtual learning well into her junior year of high school.
“I think this year is almost more difficult because COVID-19 seems more real for us, teenagers,” Hollowell said. “We have seen COVID take a toll on our peers and younger adults’ health and watched our friends and teammates have to quarantine. However, we are doing our best to stay safe and positive during these difficult times.”
Last season, the Lady Mustangs faced only one official COVID-19 cancellation, which came on Oct. 10 against Henderson County. Hollowell’s group, which consisted of 13 seniors, finished the 2020 season with a 10-4-1 record before falling to Murray in regional play, 4-3, in double overtime on Oct. 20.
“After having almost everything taken from us, our team will never take the small things for granted. We look forward to every game, bus ride, an overnight stay,” Hollowell said. “We have learned to live in the moment and be grateful for every second we are able to spend together.”
Paducah Tilghman’s McKnight was also a sophomore when the pandemic hit in the middle of his baseball season. From there, like Hollowell, he faced virtual learning well into his junior year as a Blue Tornado.
“It’s been different. When we were able to first start sports up again after the pandemic, it was strange,” McKnight said. “Practices carried out differently, and there were many mandates that made it difficult.”
As a multi-sport athlete, McKnight has had the opportunity to see how the pandemic has changed fall and spring sports from baseball, soccer and track. But, like Hollowell, he began his sophomore year in a usual manner and ended as a virtual student.
“Not only were sports hard, but school was also the same way,” McKnight said. “Things aren’t normal, but it’s more enjoyable than it first was. These past two years have been crazy, but the love I have for sports hasn’t changed. If you enjoy something, you’ll find a way to do it, no matter the cost.”
Paducah Tilghman’s soccer program fell last season without a single notch in the win column. Despite this, McKnight and his band of brothers have shown the team has heart and are not going down without a fight this season.
