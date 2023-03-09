The Paducah Tennis Association and Paducah Parks and Recreation will hold beginning Tennis Apprentice classes for adult beginners. Classes will be on March 22, 26, 29 and April 12 and 16. Wednesday sessions will be at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday sessions will be at 3 p.m. All sessions will be at Noble Park Tennis Courts.
Pre-register by calling Paducah Parks and Recreation at 270-444-8508, in person at Parks and Recreation office at 1400 HC Mathis Drive, or register online at paducahky.gov/registration
Spring Junior Tennis Clinics:
The Paducah Tennis Association and Paducah Parks and Recreation will be holding Spring Junior Tennis Clinics. They will take place on Sundays, April 16, 23, 30 and May 7 at Paducah Tilghman Chad Gamble Tennis Courts.
Beginner: 2-3 p.m. Ages 4-6. Beginner level students will receive an introduction to basic tennis principles and start refining all the basic shots; forehand, backhand, serve and volley.
Intermediate: 3:15-4:15 p.m. Ages 7+. Intermediate tennis players will play points and will learn to keep score with help from instructions. Students will mimic match play and get ready to compete in match play.
Advanced: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 7+. Advanced tennis players will receive coaching and instruction along with playing matches and keeping score that simulate tournaments.
Pre-registration came be done the same way as the Adult Tennis Apprentice sessions.
