The Paducah Tennis Association and Paducah Parks and Recreation will hold beginning Tennis Apprentice classes for adult beginners. Classes will be on March 22, 26, 29 and April 12 and 16. Wednesday sessions will be at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday sessions will be at 3 p.m. All sessions will be at Noble Park Tennis Courts.

Pre-register by calling Paducah Parks and Recreation at 270-444-8508, in person at Parks and Recreation office at 1400 HC Mathis Drive, or register online at paducahky.gov/registration

