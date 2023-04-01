- The National Skeet Shooting Association has announced the 2023 All American Teams with seven Kentucky shooters making the list and three of theses are from Marshall Co including Jody Stevenson (Calvert City) A Class (1st time selection), Gavin Stevenson (Calvert City) A Class (1st time selection), Dr. Kenneth Ford (Sharpe) Senior Concurrent (18th selection).
- Murray High Athletics is seeking qualified coaches in Football, Girls Soccer, Tennis and Volleyball. Teaching positions are available. Questions may also be directed to Ann Greenfield, District Athletic Director at ann.greenfield@murray.kyschools.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.