The Fine Print TV Schedule can be found on page B6 today.

Mark Mullen Memorial Tournament

Paxton Park will host the 49th annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 5. The event will be open to boys ages 10 through May 2022 high school graduates and girls ages 12 through May 2022 high school graduates. Entry deadline will be 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Entry forms may be picked up in the Pro Shop and please call 270-444-9514 with any questions. Entry fee will be $40 for 18-hole divisions and $30 for 9-hole divisions.

