Lady Mustang Basketball Camp
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs basketball team is excited to announce the 2022 McCracken County Lady Mustangs Basketball Camp.
The camp is for girls entering grades K-8 and will be held on Monday, June 6 through Wednesday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information or to sign up contact head coach Scott Sivills at SCOTT.SIVILLS@MCCRACKEN.KYSCHOOLS.US.
Murray State Basketball Camp
The 2022 Steve Prohm Basketball Camps announced the summer schedule with three different weeks of fun for boys and girls of all ages. The first camp is a youth-camp for ages 7-17 (June 6-9) with a cost of $195 per camper. The camp starts each day at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The next session (June 13-16) is for ages 5-7, and has a cost of $95 per camper.
The day begins at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The final camp week (July 25-28) is for children age 7 to those entering the seventh grade and the cost per camper is $195.
To sign up email Jack Seltsam at jselstam@murraystate.edu.
Mayfield Youth Football Camp
The Mayfield Youth Football Camp invites all interested 3rd to 6th grade age kids to register for their upcoming football camp. The camp will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Kiwanis Park in Mayfield at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, search Mayfield Youth Football Camp on Facebook.
