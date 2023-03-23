CARDIO TENNIS CLASSES
The USTA is excited to announce Cardio Tennis, a fitness class at the Noble Park Tennis Courts for adults of all ability levels. Classes will be on Tuesday and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. with classes on April 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28 and May 2, 4 Register at the Paducah Parks and Recreation office, online at paducahky.gov/registration, or by phone at 270-444-8508.
