CARDIO TENNIS CLASSES

The USTA is excited to announce Cardio Tennis, a fitness class at the Noble Park Tennis Courts for adults of all ability levels. Classes will be on Tuesday and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. with classes on April 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28 and May 2, 4 Register at the Paducah Parks and Recreation office, online at paducahky.gov/registration, or by phone at 270-444-8508.

