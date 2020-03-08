Warren inducted into Brescia hall
OWENSBORO — Paducah’s Olivia Warren, an alumna of St. Mary High School, will be inducted into the Kentucky Legend Athletic Hall of Fame on April 18 in the Moore Center on the campus of Brescia University.
Warren ran for the Brescia women’s cross country and track and field teams from 2011-15, qualifying for NAIA Nationals three times in cross country and once in track & field. Additionally, she was on the NAIA National Champions of Character Team in 2013 — a year that saw the cross country team compile hundreds of community service hours to earn the prestigious award.
No. 9 Bulldogs beat Kentucky 77-59, return to SEC finals
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mississippi State’s Jordan Danberry knows her team has started slowly so far at the SEC Tournament. She also knows that can’t happen next time out.
The ninth-ranked Bulldogs took control in the second half and the defending champions defeated No. 16 Kentucky 77-59 to reach the SEC championship finals for the fifth straight season. Waiting for them is No. 1 South Carolina, riding a 25-game win streak and eager to regain the tournament crown it last won two years ago.
Rickea Jackson had 29 points and another Mississippi State freshman, Aliyah Matharu, added 15, 13 of those in the third and fourth quarters.
Danberry believes her team will have be sharp immediately to take down South Carolina.
“We have to come out, punch first, be very focused,” Danberry said. “They’re the number one team in the nation. We know we have to go out there and play our game from the jump.”
That’s not the way things have gone for the Bulldogs (27-5) so far. They outscored LSU 53-24 in the final two quarters after leading by a point at half.
Against Kentucky (22-8), they trailed 35-32 at the break before finding their footing and rolling into another SEC final.
Asked why his team has started so slowly, Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said simply, “I have no idea.”
What matters more, he said, is how they finish — and that’s usually very strong.
One of the most notable exceptions this season was against the Gamecocks in January when the Bulldogs held a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter, yet lost 81-79.
“We’ve just got to play our game and we’ll be good,” Jackson said.
No. 7 Florida State tops Boston College to clinch ACC title
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The banner was ready. So was the ladder.
Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history with an 80-62 victory over Boston College on Saturday.
Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had everything prepared to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia’s victory over No. 10 Louisville. FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament and looks to claim its first championship since 2012.
“We’ve coined our own phrase: we’re new bloods,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We’re not going to catch up with the 80 years that were before us. We’re fighting for our spot and our position, the hierarchy of the most respected programs in the history of college basketball.
“It’s important for us because we get a notch on our belt. And we have to enjoy this. But we think we’re just getting started.”
The Seminoles’ first NCAA Tournament appearance under Hamilton came during his seventh season in 2008-09. He now has FSU among the nation’s top 10 teams and poised to earn a high seeding in the NCAA Tournament, its fourth consecutive appearance.
Koprivicia matched his season high in points as both of FSU’s 7-footers scored in double figures for the first time in ACC play. Patrick Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.
Valanciunas, Morant lead Grizzlies past Hawks, 118-101
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 17 rebounds, rookie Ja Morant added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-101 on Saturday night to keep their hold on the final Western Conference playoff spot.
Josh Jackson had 17 points, Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton added 13 each and Memphis won for the fourth time in five games. Valanciunas was 10 of 13 from the field and had three blocks.
Memphis’ win left them solidly in eighth place in the West. Asked if they were watching the standing, Valanciunas replied: “Yeah. It’s that time of year, right? We’re watching the standings. You want to climb higher and higher, so wins (are) really important.”
John Collins led the Hawks with 27 points, converting 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Trae Young, who averages 29.6 a game, was held to 16 points, making only 4 of 16 on the night, including missing all but one of his 10 3-point attempts. Young, who missed Friday’s loss against Washington with flu-like symptoms, said there were still some lingering effects.
“I definitely tried to fight back,” said Young, adding that the training staff ran tests on him Saturday to make sure he could play. “I know everybody was kind of banged up with the back-to-back, so I wanted to come back and play.”
Memphis dominated the game, leading by 26 points at one point and held the Hawks to 33.7% shooting.
Atlanta’s shooting woes were evident early, making only three of its first 18 shots and shooting 23.8% in the first quarter as Memphis took the lead to as many as 20.
“We were out there getting stops and trying to get out and run,” said Morant, who made all four of his 3-point attempts, “and get good shots out of it.”
Young did not get his first field goal until a goaltending call with 8:22 left in the half as the Grizzlies continually switched defenders on the second-year guard.
“To be honest with you, we just missed some wide-open shots. Shots just weren’t going in that we usually hit,” Young said.
Juuse Saros, Predators shut out Stars for 2nd time in 3 days
DALLAS — Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days, Ryan Ellis gained a measure of revenge with the only goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Stars 1-0 on Saturday.
Saros made 37 saves after stopping 33 in a 2-0 victory in Nashville on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 11 overall and is 6-0-1 against the Stars.
“The thing that has separated him a lot is his rebound control has been exceptional,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “He’s calm and in position and then he’s really firm.”
Saros credited his teammates.
“It’s a pretty similar game to Thursday,” he said. “We played really solid defense, blocked a lot of shots, and everyone was really committed to this game.”
Six of his saves came on shots by Tyler Seguin.
“The chances were there,” Seguin said, “but we’ve got to find a way to beat that goalie.”
Ellis scored on a power play midway through the second period. Matt Duchene’s shot from the left point went over the net and bounded to Ellis for a wrist shot between goalie Ben Bishop and the left goal post.
“It’s a big goal for where we’re at in the season,” Ellis said.
Nashville is in position for the second wild card from the Western Conference and moved within six points of third-place Dallas in the Central Division.
“Never saw it,” Bishop said. “You don’t really expect him to shoot from there, and it kind of surprised us a little bit.”
Ellis missed 20 games after the Stars’ Corey Perry elbowed him in the face the last time the Predators played in Dallas on Jan. 1. Perry received a five-game suspension.
Two of Ellis’s teammates took on Perry and received roughing penalties Saturday.
“We missed (Ellis) for a long time there,” Roman Josi said. “He’s such a big part, so we want to stick up for him.
Bishop, playing for the first time since Feb. 27 because of a lower-body injury, made 22 saves. Dallas has allowed seven goals in 16 penalty kills in the last four games. The Stars are 0-3-2 in their last five games. They have not scored in 134:26.
The Predators have scored four power-play goals in their last three games.
