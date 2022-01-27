The Marshall County Special Olympics basketball teams traveled to Caldwell County and Ohio County on Jan. 15 to play in tournaments. In the first game at Caldwell, Marshall Team One played the Stallions of McCracken County losing a very close game 14-10.
The Marshals were led by Vance Phelan with six points. In their second game Marshall Team One met the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels are a higher level team and won 27-11. Marshall’s high scorer was Chris Capone with four points.
The mid-level team of Marshall Three met the McCracken County Stars in their first game, losing a close one 22-16.
The Marshals were led by Daniel Austin with six points. In their second game Marshall County played the Murray Rockets White in a slow paced game winning 14-6, again led by Daniel Austin with six points.
The high-level team of Marshall Two traveled to Hartford to play in the Ohio County tournaments. The lineup consisted of multiple state champions.
Marshall played the Louisville Wizards in their first game winning, 26-12 led by Dylan Morris’ eight points.
The second game was against the host Ohio County Eagles winning 42-26. “We played two very tough teams, very physical, very talented,” said coach Jonny Byrd.
The Wizards’ Jason Board was held to five points.
“We saw him put up 18 against the Owensboro Kings in a close game that ended 31-29 with the Wizards winning. He’s a great player,” Byrd said. “He’s about 6’5, they have Cory Pitsenberger that is bigger than him, we knew we had to play a different defense against them. Our 1-3-1 worked.”
In their second game things were not going to be any easier.
Ohio County played two games before they met the Marshals.
They won 42-26 against an experienced Owensboro Dream Team and a Tri-County team from Henderson, 45-15.
The first half was close with a halftime score of 23-20 with Marshall County leading.
“They left Phelps in with foul trouble, at halftime he had 4 fouls. He had 10 points in the first half. We tried to take advantage of that but only outscored them 7-2 in the third. He fouled out in the fourth,” Byrd said. “Marshall finished the game strong winning 42-26. They were tired, we just picked up the tempo to finish the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.