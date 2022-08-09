Often with sports, the simplicity and beauty of the game is lost under the lights and fierce competition. But, over the weekend, the simplicity and beauty of softball appeared at the Lone Oak baseball and softball fields during the Special Olympics Region 1 Softball Tournament.

Teams from McCracken County, Murray, Owensboro, Barren County, Bowling Green, and Christian County competed for a place at the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament in Bowling Green. The tournament will begin on September 9th and run through the 11th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In