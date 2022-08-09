Often with sports, the simplicity and beauty of the game is lost under the lights and fierce competition. But, over the weekend, the simplicity and beauty of softball appeared at the Lone Oak baseball and softball fields during the Special Olympics Region 1 Softball Tournament.
Teams from McCracken County, Murray, Owensboro, Barren County, Bowling Green, and Christian County competed for a place at the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament in Bowling Green. The tournament will begin on September 9th and run through the 11th.
The amount of heart and dedication the athletes put into their desired sport does not go unnoticed by spectators. The event, which highlights Special Olympic athletes, is open to all eight year olds and older.
“The event means many different things to a number of people,” Holly Vincent, Director of Sports and Competition, said. “To one Murray Rockets athlete, Crystal Estes, it meant she caught her first fly ball and is going to the state competition. To athlete Dillon Meador from Bowling Green, it meant he got to see his friends.”
McCracken County’s Bears earned a first-place finish after defeating the Bowling Green team and the Owensboro Stingers in the B Red Division round-robin tournament.
The Murray Rockets Green team took home first place with a 5-3 victory over the Barren County Flames 1A team in the B Blue Division. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.
“To all the volunteers and staff at Lone Oak Park, it means they care and value the mission of Special Olympics,” Vincent said. “To me, it means the athletes are given opportunities. Opportunity to play, make friends, learn a new skill, have fun, train as an athlete, and compete. The opportunity to win and let their abilities shine.”
Owensboro’s Terminators advanced to the state tournament after defeating Bowling Green and the Christian County Eagles in the 1A Red Division round-robin tournament. The city’s counterpart, the Owensboro Blasters, will also advance to state after winning games against Murray Rockets Blue and Barren County Flames.
With more than 840 athletes competing on 60 teams, softball continues to be one of the top sports that Special Olympics Kentucky offers. Teams can compete throughout the state in leagues and tournaments, which lead to the state tournament hosted in the fall.
The teams that do not qualify for the state tournament have an option to participate in the Team Skills Competition, which is also in Bowling Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.