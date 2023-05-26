Richmond, Ky. — The Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games will return to their full pre-pandemic schedule when the event is held June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University. This includes the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg and a full Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 2; competition on Friday and Saturday and a Closing Ceremony and victory dance on Saturday evening.
The Summer Games are Special Olympics Kentucky’s largest event of the year with more than 1,000 athletes competing in four sports, and hundreds of coaches and volunteers also taking part. This will be the 29th consecutive year that EKU has hosted the Games.
This is the 11th consecutive year that Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have served as the Platinum Sponsor for the Games. Touchstone Energy is the largest single supporter of the State Summer Games.
Summer Games activities get underway early on June 2 in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort with the opening of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg at 9 a.m.
The Opening Ceremonies will include an appearance by Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett. The Final Leg group will then head to the Capitol steps for the lighting of the Special Olympics Torch, followed by a run from the Capitol. Final Leg participants will then carry the torch to Richmond for the Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.
Other stops along the Final Leg, include the annual celebration at Stewart Home and School in Frankfort at 10:30 a.m. with a run from the Stewart Home gate into campus followed by a ceremony with the Stewart Home residents. The torch will then head to Lexington for a run that begins at 1:15 p.m. from the Transylvania University Campus to 215 W. Main St. in Downtown Lexington for a brief ceremony and then a run to the Wildcat statue at the University of Kentucky. That will be followed by a stop at the Richmond Police Department at 3:30 p.m. followed by a run into campus. The Final Leg participants will also bring the torch into the Opening Ceremonies.
Opening Ceremonies for the Games will begin at 6 p.m. on June 2 in The Ravine near the center of the EKU campus (weather permitting). The Ceremonies will include the introduction of athletes and the lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron. The torch will be carried in by 2022 Athlete Volunteer of the Year Phillip Riley of Nicholasville and the cauldron will be lit by 2022 Special Olympics Kentucky Athlete of the Year Caitlin Roy of Finchville. The Games will be declared open by 2022 Volunteer of the Year Brian Parsley.
Competition will begin Friday night immediately following the Opening Ceremonies. Tom Samuels Track will host the distance races and relays beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m on June 2. There will also be several heats of the softball throw competition held at Turkey Hughes Baseball Field on Friday night, as well as the start of the Unified bocce competition on the EKU intramural fields.
The main action gets underway early in the morning on Saturday, June 2, with the opening of all remaining competitive events. Athletes will be competing in track and field, bocce, soccer and rhythmic gymnastics.
The public is encouraged to attend the Opening Ceremonies and all competitions. All are open to the public and there is no admission charge. Most competitions on Saturday will be underway by 8 a.m.
Saturday’s activities will also include the popular Chick-fil-A Olympic Town area in the Powell Plaza surrounding the EKU Meditation Chapel. Olympic Town includes several interactive activities for athletes and their families.
Photos from all competitions and other Summer Games activities will be available online beginning near the end of the day at http://flickr.com/photos/sokentucky/albums. Photos will be downloadable and can be used for publication.
Saturday’s activities conclude with the official Closing Ceremonies, which begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot. Closing ceremonies include the presentation of the pentathlon medals, fireworks and an athlete victory dance.
“We’ve been back at EKU for the Summer Games in some form since 2021, but we think this year will be really special,” Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni said. “We thought it was important to get back to competition as soon as we could after 2020. Our athletes and their families were thankful for the opportunities, and it’s been great to be back the last two years with a shortened schedule, but there were still so many things about the Summer Games that our athletes missed. The Opening Ceremonies and the lighting of the cauldron is a very exciting time for everyone that we haven’t been able to hold. And our athletes love the closing dance almost as much as they love their sports. Plus, we are really close to being back at our pre-pandemic participation level, which is very exciting for all of us.”
Volunteers are still needed for several venues at the Games. For volunteer opportunities, contact Michaele Roy at 800-633-7403 or mroy@soky.org.
For information about the 2023 Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games, contact Special Olympics Kentucky communications director Mark Buerger at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at mbuerger@soky.org.
