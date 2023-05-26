Richmond, Ky. — The Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games will return to their full pre-pandemic schedule when the event is held June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University. This includes the Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg and a full Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 2; competition on Friday and Saturday and a Closing Ceremony and victory dance on Saturday evening.

The Summer Games are Special Olympics Kentucky’s largest event of the year with more than 1,000 athletes competing in four sports, and hundreds of coaches and volunteers also taking part. This will be the 29th consecutive year that EKU has hosted the Games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In