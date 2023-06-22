Over 1,000 athletes and hundreds of coaches and family members took part in the 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, including a team from Marshall County. They brought home 11 gold medals, 10 silver medals, three bronze medals and two fourth-place ribbons over the June 2-4 weekend, with most of the athletes setting personal bests.
The Marshals placed in every event they participated in, and their coaches could not be more proud of them, knowing this is what they have been working up to in practices over the last several months.
“It was like they flipped a switch,” said Head Bocce Ball Coach Brett Singer. “I was so proud of them, and just to see them want to compete and want to play...It gives me a little bit of a spark too, they motivate me as a coach. They definitely beat every expectation going into that weekend.”
The bocce ball program has expanded since Singer began coaching two years ago, and they were able to take six teams to the competition this year. He has been a Special Olympics supporter for several years, linked through familial connections, and when he was asked to coach bocce ball, he jumped on the opportunity to become more involved.
From the opening ceremony to the closing dance, the Marshals were happy and excited to be there, battling the scorching weather without complaint and with smiles on their faces. Head Track & Field Coach Hayden Henley says this has been an encouraging experience, and the atmosphere at these games and practices has been inspiring because of the attitudes of these athletes. Despite them performing well or not as well as they had hoped, they were just happy to be there.
“They like to have fun and they like being around each other, they love being around their team, but they still want to win,” said Henley. “They were ready to compete and I was very thrilled with what they were able to do and their attitudes while doing it.”
The track & field team has doubled in size since last year, a fact Henley is very proud of. He began helping with the Special Olympics team six years ago and fell in love with it. Henley has been head coach for the last two years, but also helps with basketball, talent shows and other events. Their overwhelming positivity is infectious, notes Henley, “It is hard not to be in a good mood when you are around those athletes.”
Though the competition aspect was important to consider over the course of the weekend, both coaches noted the athletes really shined in the presence of their peers, strengthening existing friendships and making new ones.
“The competition was great, we had fun, but, outside of the competition, it was cool to see how they interacted and had fun with all the other athletes,” said Singer. These unifying moments elevated the weekend for athletes and coaches, alike, and they are already excited for next year’s games.
Though the athletes make it easy for them, Henley and Singer both agreed that they could not do this without the help of their assistant coaches and coordinators. They are assisted by coaches April Bash, Rachel Phelah and Noah Steele, while coordinators for this program are David Wolff and Greg Hanisch.
