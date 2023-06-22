Over 1,000 athletes and hundreds of coaches and family members took part in the 2023 Special Olympics State Summer Games at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, including a team from Marshall County. They brought home 11 gold medals, 10 silver medals, three bronze medals and two fourth-place ribbons over the June 2-4 weekend, with most of the athletes setting personal bests.

The Marshals placed in every event they participated in, and their coaches could not be more proud of them, knowing this is what they have been working up to in practices over the last several months.

