Murray, Ky. — More than 130 Special Olympics athletes will take to the track at Calloway County High School when the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 1 Track and Field Meet returns to Murray on Saturday, April 22. The Area 1 Meet includes athletes from Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg Counties. The event will get underway with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. and competition will begin at 10:30 a.m.
This is the second of four weekends of the Special Olympics Area Track and Field season, which concludes May 13 in Louisville.
The Area 1 Track and Field Meet is one of eight regional meets held statewide this year. In all, more than 900 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state are expected to participate in area track and field competitions this year.
Participants in the Area 1 Track and Field Meet automatically qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games to be held June 2-4 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
The Special Olympics Kentucky track and field season is made possible by the support of our Year-Round Partners Jersey Mike’s, Texas Roadhouse and Toyota.
For more information about the Area 1 Track and Field Meet or about the Special Olympics track and field program, contact Special Olympics Vice President of Field and Athlete Services Kim Satterwhite at 800-633-7403 or via e-mail at ksatterwhite@soky.org.
