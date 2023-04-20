Logo

Murray, Ky. — More than 130 Special Olympics athletes will take to the track at Calloway County High School when the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 1 Track and Field Meet returns to Murray on Saturday, April 22. The Area 1 Meet includes athletes from Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg Counties. The event will get underway with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. and competition will begin at 10:30 a.m.

This is the second of four weekends of the Special Olympics Area Track and Field season, which concludes May 13 in Louisville.

