Nearly 200 Special Olympics bowlers will return to Cardinal Lanes in Paducah on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, for the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 1 Bowling Tournament. The number of bowlers is almost double the number who competed a year ago as athletes return to competition following interruptions caused by COVID-19. This year also marks a return to a two-day format after being condensed back to a single day a year ago.
The tournament gets underway with two sessions of singles competition on Saturday. Athletes under 30 years old and all ramp-assisted bowlers will compete in the morning session, which begins with opening ceremonies at 8:45 am. The competition will get underway at 9 am. The afternoon session for bowlers 30 and over will start with opening ceremonies at 12:20 pm and bowling at 12:30. Bowlers will return on Sunday for the Unified competition, which pairs a Special Olympics bowler with a partner without an intellectual disability — often a parent or sibling. Opening ceremonies for the Unified competition start at 1:45 pm, and bowling begins at 2.
Participants in the tournament bowl two games with a total pin fall determining the winner in each division. Athletes and Unified teams who finish first and, in some cases, second in their divisions at the Area Tournament qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Bowling Tournament on Dec. 3-4 in Louisville.
The Area 1 Bowling Tournament includes Special Olympics athletes from Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, and McCracken Counties.
Bowling is one of the most popular sports Special Olympics Kentucky offers throughout the year and generally draws more than 1,300 athletes statewide. In addition, the State Bowling Tournament is the largest individual sport competition on the Special Olympics Kentucky calendar.
For more information about the Area 1 Bowling Tournament or the Special Olympics bowling program, contact Special Olympics Kentucky Director of Sports and Competition Holly Vincent at 502-695-8222 or via e-mail at hvincent@soky.org.
Special Olympics is the world’s most powerful program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in the local, area, state, and national programs are offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings through the Healthy Athletes Initiative.
Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 10,000 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the global movement in 2018.
