Nearly 200 Special Olympics bowlers will return to Cardinal Lanes in Paducah on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, for the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 1 Bowling Tournament. The number of bowlers is almost double the number who competed a year ago as athletes return to competition following interruptions caused by COVID-19. This year also marks a return to a two-day format after being condensed back to a single day a year ago.

The tournament gets underway with two sessions of singles competition on Saturday. Athletes under 30 years old and all ramp-assisted bowlers will compete in the morning session, which begins with opening ceremonies at 8:45 am. The competition will get underway at 9 am. The afternoon session for bowlers 30 and over will start with opening ceremonies at 12:20 pm and bowling at 12:30. Bowlers will return on Sunday for the Unified competition, which pairs a Special Olympics bowler with a partner without an intellectual disability — often a parent or sibling. Opening ceremonies for the Unified competition start at 1:45 pm, and bowling begins at 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In