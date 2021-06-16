Donsten Brown’s state championship in the high jump highlighted McCracken County’s stay at the KHSAA Class 3A State Track and Field Championships in Lexington on Saturday. But he was just one of several Mustangs who posted solid finishes to cap off the 2021 season.
“We had a good showing, and we walked away pleased for the most part,” head coach Steven Spadafino told The Sun. “Overall, it was a good experience.”
LeAndre Bolen Jr. posted a top-five finish of his own, placing fourth in the shot put with a distance of 51-8.25. Bolen scratched on his first two throws, making the third and final attempt a pressure-packed one with a berth in the finals on the line. That throw went a distance of 49-1, and he ended up besting that mark with his sixth and final attempt. His final mark of 51-8.25 was a personal best — he posted a distance of 50-02 at the regional meet — and school record, Spadafino said.
Bolen also competed in the discus throw in Lexington, placing 15th with a distance of 134-4 after throwing 154-01 at regionals in what is traditionally his primary event. This was just his junior season, though, so he has another year to improve his numbers, Spadafino said.
“He has the capability to be a state champion because he threw a 170 during the season,” he said. “He throws 150 consistently, and with another year under his belt, he’s only going to get stronger and more agile.”
Other top performers for the Mustangs included Seth Hill and Nathan Tracy. Hill placed eighth in the pole vault while Tracy finished ninth in the triple jump, and they both recorded personal bests in Lexington. Hill cleared a height of 12-6 but has the ability to get up to 13 feet, Spadafino said.
“In warmups, he’ll usually get a vault or two over 13 feet with daylight showing,” he said. “He has that vault in him — he just has to do it at the right time. He’s a junior, so he’ll be back.”
Tracy, meanwhile, posted a distance of 41-6.75 in the triple jump after hitting 40-11 at regionals. He outdid his own expectations after simply hoping to match his regional performance at state, Spadafino said.
“Nathan said he was hoping to hit 40 again after hitting it at regionals as if that would be a long shot to hit. In the first round, he busted out a 41 and change, which was awesome,” he said. “That got him into the finals, but it was only good enough for ninth place, which is one spot out of getting on the podium. But he’s just a sophomore, so he has two more years to improve on that.”
Outside the top 10, Brown placed 11th in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.40 and was the anchor of the Mustangs’ 4x400 meter relay team that finished 19th in Lexington with a school-record time of 3:35.50. That team also included James Barragan, Jeremiah Grogan and Caleb Joyce, and their time bested their mark of 3:36.17 from the regional meet.
“They had a great run after sitting through the heat,” Spadafino said. “Even though they didn’t make the podium, they gave it everything they had.”
Grogan and Joyce also ran the 4x800 meter relay with Corbin Knight and Thomas Newton, posting a time of 8:51.70 to finish 23rd out of 24 entrants.
“We were second in the region, which was great. But when the times came out across the state, we were ranked 23rd out of 24. So we weren’t one of the favorites by any means,” Spadafino said. “We performed to where the expectation was. It was a hot day, and they all ran about two seconds off of what they normally split. There’s three freshmen and a sophomore, so there’s nothing for them to do but get better.”
In between running the relays, Joyce competed in the pole vault but was unable to clear the bar at 11 feet despite jumping 11-06 at regionals.
“He had a full slate as a freshman, so he’ll be a little more comfortable next year,” Spadafino said.
Colton Hayden rounded out the Mustang contingent in Lexington, finishing 20th in the discus throw with a distance of 110-6 as a first-time state qualifier.
While Saturday’s extremely hot temperatures made competing difficult, Spadafino did what he could to keep his athletes cool. After attending the middle school state meet the prior weekend, he borrowed an idea to bring generator-powered box fans for the team’s tent in Lexington.
“The kids enjoyed that, and we had several coaches walk by saying, ‘That’s genius, coach,’ ” he said.
Spadafino described Saturday as “a long day,” as the Mustangs competed in the very first event, the 4x800 relay, and the last, the 4x400 relay. Throughout the day, the focus was always on keeping his athletes hydrated, fed, loose and shaded.
Now that the season has ended, it’s time for a well-deserved break, Spadafino said.
“It’s good to be done,” he said. “We’ve reached the mountaintop. Now it’s time to head down, recover and start getting ready for next year.”
