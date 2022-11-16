The Southern Illinois Men’s Golf team added its first piece for next season as John A. Logan standout Andrew Watson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to be continue his collegiate career as a Saluki.
Watson has two years of eligibility remaining after he finishes at JALC.
“We are very excited to add Andrew to the Saluki family,” SIU Men’s Head Coach Justin Fetcho said. “Anytime you can add someone with not just collegiate experience, but someone that has multiple collegiate wins, you know you are getting someone that is a proven winner. Andrew does a great job of keeping the ball in play and is a very consistent scorer on any style of golf course. We look for him to make an immediate impact on our program. We are thrilled that Andrew chose to stay close to home and continue his golf career with us at Southern Illinois.”
The Mayfield natice was the 28th ranked NJCAA golfer in the country after the fall, according to Golfstat. In addition to his top-30 ranking, Watson had a scoring average of 71.0 and has earned three collegiate wins, including the John A. Logan Fall Invitational this season.
“One of the main reasons SIU stood out to me is being here at John A. Logan for two and a half years, Southern Illinois has become my home,” Watson said “SIU Golf program is top-tier, has three MVC championships, Coach Fetcho has a plan for SIU golf and I trust him to make me a better player and a even better person.”
In amateur play, Watson won the 2022 West Kentucky Amateur Championship and finished second at the 2022 West Kentucky Open, in addition to a fifth-place finish at the Irvin Cobb Championship in Paducah, Kentucky.
“What I’m looking forward to about the next step is playing on the biggest stage,” Watson said. “This is something I’ve wanted to do growing up as a kid. I couldn’t be more excited about it. Another thing is traveling the U.S. to play golf is something I want to experience. I want to play the hardest of hard golf courses.”
