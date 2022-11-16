Watson

Former Mayfield High School golfer Andrew Watson will transfer from John A. Logan College to Southern Illinois University to finish off his collegiate golf career.

 File Photo

The Southern Illinois Men’s Golf team added its first piece for next season as John A. Logan standout Andrew Watson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to be continue his collegiate career as a Saluki.

Watson has two years of eligibility remaining after he finishes at JALC.

