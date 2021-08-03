Sophie Galloway has changed her tune. What once was “Good Ol’ Rocky Top” is now “Woo Pig Sooie!”
The standout Kentucky high school track and field athlete and recent Marshall County High School graduate announced on WCCK radio that she would be transferring from the University of Tennessee — with whom she had signed last November — to Arkansas and its top-rated Razorbacks’ track and field program.
“It’s an awkward situation,” Galloway said after her announcement. “Not many people leave an SEC school and move up. I’ve risen to the very top and that’s awesome. I’m looking forward to it.”
Her decision to switch from Vols to Hogs capped a whirlwind 2020-21 season with a KHSAA state runner-up finish for the Lady Marshals’ basketball team, regional wins in the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump, state championships in the 100 hurdles, long and triple jumps (a time conflict caused her to withdraw from the 200 dash), as well as state 3A records in the 100-meter hurdles (14.10 seconds) and triple jump (41 feet, 7.75 inches, which broke her previous record by nearly two feet).
Add to that, she competed in the Outdoor Nationals in Oregon last month and finished third in the nation in the seven-event heptathlon. Against top competition from across the country, Galloway won the 100-meter hurdles (14.12), finished second in the long jump (18-10.5), third in the high jump (5-07.25) and 200 dash (25.31), fourth in shot put (34-02.75), sixth in javelin (106-02), and 11th in the 800-meter run (2:40.17).
That accounted for 5,111 points which was only 27 points from second place.
It was while preparing for the Oregon meet that her coach at Tennessee, Travis Geopfert, told her he was leaving the Volunteers’ program and returning to Arkansas, where he had previously coached from 2009-18. Galloway said she understood, but said it was still a bit of a shock.
“I had my life planned and it was the rug being pulled out from under me,” she said. After returning home from Oregon, she sought her release from Tennessee. But unlike when she’s racing toward a hurdle or her runway mark, Galloway wasn’t sure where her next step would be.
“That was rough. I really didn’t know what to do,” she recalled. “I was confused. I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I was scared I was running out of time. …”
A week after her release by the Southeastern Conference, her personal track coach in Nashville began fielding calls from numerous college programs — Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Oregon — to ask what Galloway was going to do. That prompted her to take several campus visits, which because of the prior year’s COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t able to experience.
“During the coronavirus, I hardly got any recruitment. I was obviously seen by schools, but I was not to be on campus. I wasn’t allowed to shake someone’s hand and introduce myself,” Galloway said. “This time, I was taking visits and fell in love with Arkansas.”
With a multi-million dollar facility in Fayetteville, her “former” future coach in Geopfert on the Razorbacks’ staff, a program that has won four Division I track and field titles since 2015, and an environment in northwest Arkansas that closely resembles west Kentucky, it all seems like a perfect fit.
“It’s honestly a wonderful situation,” Galloway said. “I’ve been praying about having a little success in college and trying to have this path in life, and this fell right in my lap.”
She admits her high school career, which included state track titles her freshman and sophomore years at Graves County and finishing up at Marshall along with four national Gatorade Player of the Year honors for Kentucky’s top track and field athlete, forced her to grow up fast. Along with her education, she was also preparing off campus for her goal of a career competing in track.
With her beginning her collegiate career, she feels a sort of newness to this stage of her life.
“It’s not scary. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m going to be an underdog, because those athletes at Arkansas are incredible,” Galloway said. “But I think I’ll get my feet under me and keep going.”
