Ballard

Long time Ballard Memorial volleyball coach Adam Solomon will return to the court to lead the Lady Bombers once again as their head coach for the 2023 season.

 Sun File Photo

The 2023 Ballard Memorial volleyball season will be led by a familiar face. After stepping down at the conclusion the 2021 season, Adam Solomon will return as the head coach.

The four-time Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of the Year will return for this year to help a young varsity squad find its footing. In his 15 years as BMHS coach, Solomon saw 12 winning seasons, four First Region and seven Third District titles, along with one All “A” Classic state runner-up finish, one All “A” final four, elite eight and sweet sixteen finish, and four All “A” First Region titles.

