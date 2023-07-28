The 2023 Ballard Memorial volleyball season will be led by a familiar face. After stepping down at the conclusion the 2021 season, Adam Solomon will return as the head coach.
The four-time Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Coach of the Year will return for this year to help a young varsity squad find its footing. In his 15 years as BMHS coach, Solomon saw 12 winning seasons, four First Region and seven Third District titles, along with one All “A” Classic state runner-up finish, one All “A” final four, elite eight and sweet sixteen finish, and four All “A” First Region titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.