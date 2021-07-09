Solid field back in swing of things for Rolling Hills Invite

With a field of more than 100 golfers, the 65th Annual Rolling Hills Country Club Invitational is again packed with returning champions and plenty of others who are looking to place themselves among those ranks.
The tournament will tee off at 7:20 a.m. Saturday with the foursome of Tommy Thomas, Mitch VerCautren, Brandon Wayt and Adam Fink and continue through the early afternoon with 24 more groups to mark the 2021 event’s opening round. Even though the tournament went off last year in the midst of a pandemic, club professional Kevin Rhinehart said this year’s invitational seems a bit more in sync with prior years.
“We’re happy things are getting back to normal,” he said.
Part of that “normal” is a solid lineup that includes returning 2020 champion Drake Stepter and repeat winners Josh Rhodes and Chris Griffin.
“Drake Stepter has been on a roll this year and won several tournaments in the area,” Rhinehart said.
A 2015 McCracken County graduate, Stepter tallied a 138 at last year’s Rolling Hills Invitational, starting that Saturday with a 68 and finishing with a putt for par on Sunday for a two-stroke win ahead of five-time champion Rhodes. Rhodes, who has claimed Rolling Hills wins in 2011, 2019 and a straight stretch from 2014-16, will be in the same opening round foursome with Stepter that is scheduled to tee off at 9:18 a.m. Griffin, who won his first title in 2012 and repeated that feat in 2018, will head out Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
“Justin Gosa, who grew up here, has been in contention every year. Dalton Bagwell is a perennial Top 5 guy. Adam Butler’s been in the leader group in 2019 and been in the leader group several times. Mike Shelbourne is a perennial Top 5 guy,” Rhinehart said, listing other potential contenders.
Those seeking to hoist the championship trophy will have to make sure and plan for lengthy drives. Though not mentioning particularly difficult holes along the course, Rhinehart noted the tournament’s championship tees will add a few hundred extra yards to the mix.
“The course will be playing probably 300 to 400 yards longer than the blue tees to make it a little more challenging,” he said.
He added that the course had been slow coming along this year but is currently in good shape, especially after the previous eight weeks and the tending of golf superintendent Tim Gardner.
“We’re very happy with the progress he’s made getting us ready for this tournament and the rest of the year,” Rhinehart said.
The weekend has been viewed as a good springboard into the 2021 Banterra Bank/Jim Smith Contracting Irvin Cobb Championship, planned for July 17-18 at Paxton Park, which doesn’t bother Rolling Hills’ pro one bit.
“It’s awesome to even have Rolling Hills Country Club Invitational mentioned along with the Irvin Cobb and its history,” he said. “We enjoy being the week before. A lot of times, we’ll get a few players that we see rarely that will come in and stay several extra days getting ready for the Cobb and will come over here and play. We enjoy being mentioned with Paxton Park and the Cobb and their history.”
Along with being part of the rich golfing history, Rolling Hills will be holding a shootout as a kickoff to the weekend today (Friday). At 3 p.m., former Invitational champions and Top 5 contenders in recent memory, such as Stepter, Rhodes, Gosa, Bagwell, Butler, Shelbourne, Greg Beale, along with 1998 champ Mickey Brockwell and McCracken County grad Garrett Rikel will play the nine-hole shootout and finish with two of the group left.
“We’ve got people from junior, senior and all different ages out there participating,” Rhinehart said. “It should be a lot of fun to watch.”
Depending on the size of the group, one or multiple players will drop off after each hole, depending on score, with the final two competing at the end. He said if there is a tie among the players, they will compete in a chip-off before moving to the next hole.
As for the weather, that literally and figuratively hovers over any golf outing. Forecasts from the National Weather Service in Paducah have temperatures from around 90 degrees this afternoon and Saturday and highs around 80 degrees Sunday. Precipitation potential goes from near 20% this afternoon to 54% Saturday and jumps to more than 85% Sunday.
“Weather for a club professional and a golf tournament has always been a panic mode for me. The older I get, the less I panic but there’s still a little panic,” Rhinehart admitted. “I hate for golfers not to enjoy themselves. When it gets raining pretty good, it makes the game a little challenging. I hope we get a break, but whatever comes we’ll deal with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.