Brian Moore

Brian Moore Jr. drives to the basket for a heavily contested layup on his way to a 17-point performance, in the Racers 74-71 win over Missouri State on Saturday.

 PHOTO BY WILLARD JONES/Jones Photography

Murray State advanced to a 12-10 record on the season after beating Missouri State on Saturday. The 74-71 victory over the Bears gives the Racers a 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference record with just eight more games to play before the conference tournament.

The home win was made even sweet when Memphis Grizzlies NBA All-Star and former Racer Ja Morant made a surprise visit for the CFSB Center on Ja Morant Poster Day.

