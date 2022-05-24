With the first region softball tournament split between Marshall County and Graves County High Schools there was plenty of high school sports to enjoy across the First Region on Monday night. McCracken County, the Second District champs met the First District runners-up, Carlisle County, to get games rolling on the softball field at Graves County. Although the Lady Comets put up a fight down the stretch, an early five-run inning would be enough of an early lead to claim the 8-3 win and advance to the semifinals.
McCracken County got things going early with the help of Ariel Fox. She brought in the first two runs thanks to a line drive double to center field to score Rhea-Lee Joiner and Ellie Shoulders who sat eager to score on second and third bases. Ally Hutchins would bring home Fox in the next at-bat in the form of a ground ball single to center field.
KG Walker continued the scoring efforts with a double of her own to bring home Hutchins, and Annie White would cap off the inning with a ground ball to bring home Walkers courtesy runner, Addyson Morgan for a 5-0 ballgame.
Carlisle County looked to quickly get on the board and keep from falling much further behind. They were able to get two runners on base thanks to Anna Russelburg being hit by a pitch and an error for Lilyan Shehorn put runners on first and second. Two quick outs later and those runners were at risk of being stranded on base. Tori Burgess came in for the final at-bat of the inning to hit a ground ball, giving Russelburg time to round home before the third out was added on the same play.
The Lady Stangs kept their offensive momentum going when Fox stepped up to the plate. She hit a two RBI homer run over the fence, making it a 7-1 game. Carlisle County’s defense was able to keep it at just that as they took the plate to start the third inning.
Both defenses would prevail for the next few possessions. It would be the Lady Comets that would end the short drought in the top of the fifth inning when Russelburg hit a ground ball single to left field to score Ella Pearson. Unfortunately for Carlisle County that would be the extent of their scoring for the moment, as McCracken snagged the third out and grabbed their bats.
Walker would once again bring home a runner when she grounded out for the second out, giving Hutchins the space to score the eighth run.
Carlisle added one more to the scoreboard in the top of the sixth when Alyssa Aikins to a fly ball to center field to score Lexi Jones. That would be the last run scored despite valiant efforts from both teams to get runners on bases the rest of the way.
The Lady Comets season came to an end with a record of 21-10. McCracken County will go on to play Graves County on Tuesday at Marshall County High School with a 7:30 p.m. slated first pitch.
Graves County pulled off the win late into the night for the second softball game of the night at Graves County High School. The nine-inning showdown went scoreless until the top of the ninth, but the Lady Eagles scored when it mattered most, advancing with a 2-0 win. Taylor Woods brought in the first run on a fly out to center field, allowing teammate Abbey Williams to score the first run. The winning run came when G Martin hit a single line drive to right field to all Bailey Wimsatt home.
From there the Lady Eagle defense held their own, snagged three quick outs and ended the game.
