Team

The Paducah Tilghman softball team went 3-0 in the Florida Softball Beach Bash, sealing the deal in an 18-1 blowout on Wednesday over Washington County.

 BY MARTY BARKS | For The Sun

PADUCAH TILGHMAN 18, WASHINGTON COUNTY 1

An 11-inning opener for the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado made their mark on the afternoon to secure an 18-1 win in Florida on Wednesday. It was their last battle in the Sunshine State, coming home with a perfect 3-0 record in the Florida Softball Beach Bash.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In