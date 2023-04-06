PADUCAH TILGHMAN 18, WASHINGTON COUNTY 1
An 11-inning opener for the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado made their mark on the afternoon to secure an 18-1 win in Florida on Wednesday. It was their last battle in the Sunshine State, coming home with a perfect 3-0 record in the Florida Softball Beach Bash.
Seven more runs in the bottom of the second made for an 18-0 ballgame, but Washington County found a solo run in the top of the third to get on the board. Adrienne Romaine and Anistyn Thomas led the team with three runs apiece. Ellie Brown brought in two runs while Audreya White, Sophie Key, Kaitlyn McNutt, Reagna Hartman Mia Bobbitt, Camyrnn McMinn and Gabi Logsdon each scored individual runs.
Romaine controlled the circle, allowing four hits and one run, while walking one and striking out seven.
MAYFIELD 4, PINE FOREST FL 1
The Mayfield Lady Cardinals snagged their first win of the season on Wednesday in Florida. It took nine innings, but the First Region team came alive in the top of the ninth inning to score three runs to claim the victory.
Karter Lancaster scored the first run of the game thanks to a ground ball turned error from Arianna Reed with two outs on the board.
Pine Forest answered in the bottom of the fourth, but defenses would control must of the rest of the game. That was until the extra innings needed for the victory turned in the Lady Cardinals favor for three runs.
A bunt from Lancaster would score Jo Jo Fox, a grounder from Riley Shelton brought home Lancaster and a fly ball double from Tamareh Burgess brought home Alie Floyd for the victory.
Fox controlled the circle allowing just two hits, one run, walking two and striking out seven.
FORBUSH NC 3, MARSHALL COUNTY 1
Despite seven hits for the Lady Marshals on Wednesday in Pigeon Forge, they would only convert one into a run. Anna Vasseur was the contributor of that run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Gracelyn Darnall hit a ground ball single. Forbush also had the 3-0 lead, but the lone run for the First Region team wouldn’t be enough to bounce back.
Allicen Harris controlled the first four innings for the Lady Marshals, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out two. Darnall finished up the contest facing nine batters and throwing 26-19 on the pitch-strike count.
HIGHLAND OH 7, HICKMAN COUNTY 1
The Hickman County Lady Falcons sit on a 5-5 record after falling to Highland OH 7-1 also in the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge. Their lone run was scored Kayley Howell in the top of the second when Ann White hit a ground ball single turned error.
Highland answered right back in the bottom of the inning for four points and the Lady Falcons could never bounce back.
Blair Byassee pitched four innings, allowing five hits, six runs, walked four and struck out one. Brooklyn Naranjo cleaned things up, allowing one hit, one run, walked one and struck out two.
ORANGE BEACH AL 12, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 2
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs suffered their second loss of the season in their final game of their Spring Break trip.
McCracken scored their two runs in the top of the third inning after taking an early 1-0 deficit. MiKaela Coburn and Ally Hutchins got on base with walks and KG Walker brought home Coburn in the next at bat on a ground ball to tie the game up. An Annie White bunt followed to score Hutchins, but two quick outs followed the end their portion of the inning.
Three different Lady Stangs stood in the pitchers circle. Anna Kate Hawes started with 2.2 innings, allowing three hits, eight runs, walked eight and struck out one. Addley Leidecker took 1.1 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and struck out one, with Annie White closing out the game for an inning, allowing three hits, two runs, one walk and struck out two.
MIAMI EAST OH 12, CARLISLE COUNTY 5
The Carlisle County Lady Comets suffered their third straight loss in the Cal Ripken Experience, this time a 12-5 battle against Miami East out of Ohio. Carlisle connected for 10 hits in the contest, but could only convert five into runs courtesy of two from Lexie Jones and one each from Laney Shehorn, Lilyan Shehorn and Rylee Lemons.
Their journey in Tennessee isn’t over yet though, they will play a pair of games on Thursday, April 6 against Baldwinsville, NY and Protsmouth West OH.
Rhianna Thomason handled the circle, allowing two hits, 12 runs, two walks and struck out seven.
