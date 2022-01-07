Thursday night was originally filled with boys and girls basketball games all across the First Region and beyond, but weather cancellations put them to a halt. Some games had to be outright canceled while other were able to be rescheduled.
The Paducah Sun is aware of the following games that have been postponed and the details of the rescheduled games:
St. Mary and Community Christian Academy boys postponed their originally scheduled Thursday game to Friday, with a varsity start time of 7:30 p.m. The first round of the 2A Championship Sectional Tournament between Paducah Tilghman and Hopkins County Central will be played on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12 noon.
