Nothing sounds more wild and more wintry to me than the high, chirping honks of a flight of snow geese coming from nosebleed elevation in an inky black night sky.
At first it sounds like a pack of barking hounds in the distance, but then you realize it is from high in the sky. The more one hears, the more one grasps that it is geese, scads of them overhead. Far above in a winter night’s sky, one wonders the cruel cold through which those wings are stroking.
Hereabouts, winter once brought strings of interior Canada geese winging down the Mississippi Flyway, but milder temperatures and landscape changes to the north cut short those migrations.
We have non-migratory Canada geese around our home habitats, but tree-top honkers in small groups aren’t the same thing as strings of 40 or 50 high migrators straight from the great white north.
Snow geese are even more social than Canadas. Snow geese flocks of hundreds are not rare. Around communal resting and roosting areas, flocks numbering in the thousands sometimes take wing together. This kind of avian blizzards is an incredible sight as unbelievable numbers of birds go airborne and jockey for wing space in a feathered whirlwind.
Most people routinely see non-migratory Canada geese but rarely get a look at snow geese. Snow geese don’t live here, and when they visit, it is usually in secluded, select spots.
Snow geese are snowy white with black wingtips. Feet, legs and beaks are pinkish. The lower bill has a black marking around the rim that give each goose a grim smile line that goes unseen at any distance.
A snow goose is of moderate size, a bit smaller than a Canada goose but still ranging to more than 2.5 feet long and with a wingspan up to 4.5 feet. They can weigh from about 4 to almost 7 pounds, hefty birds.
There is a thing called a blue goose, a critter often assumed as another species. Today, biologists recognize a blue goose as a different color morph of the snow goose. These birds have variable dark body plumage of brown to gray (not really blue) along with a white head.
Snow geese hail from nesting territories in the far north, mostly northern Canada, but as far west as Alaska’s northern edge, way up into Siberia, and over to the east as far north as Greenland. Snow geese breed and spend their short summers in sub-arctic and arctic areas from which they must exit when winter casts them into deep freeze.
Snow geese that come down the Mississippi Flyway in winter, many traveling to near the Gulf of Mexico, come from a central region population that consists of lesser snow geese, a racial group of the species. Lesser snow geese are slightly smaller (but more plentiful) than greater snow geese that occur in both eastern and western regional population.
The “blue” color morph does not occur in greater snow geese. When we note so-called blue geese among conventional white snow geese, it confirms that those birds are all lesser snow geese from the central regional population of north central Canada.
Those are our winter visitors, but that population has been eating itself out of house and home.
Eastern and western populations of greater snow geese roughly have tripled since the mid-1900s. That is prolific. But waterfowl biologists say the central regional population of the lesser snow geese has multiplied itself by about 25 times.
The consequence of this is that during the spring and summer, wildly plentiful snow geese in those regions of northern Canada have been overgrazing and damaging their own nesting territories. Snow geese eat all kinds of vegetation, and their feeding habits during the breeding season mostly are that of grubbing. They work over moist meadow and wetland areas, digging up roots and tubers.
Thousands of birds concentrating on the same feeding areas remove way too many of the vital plants from their habitats. Their excessively-grubbed areas grow barren because it is not just surface growth that is eaten; eating the roots causes the entire plants to vanish.
Since the 1990s, North American wildlife managers have been regulating to encourage and facilitate the taking of more snow geese. How that translates here in Kentucky is that there is a generous daily limit of 20 snow geese during the regular hunting season, Nov. 25-Feb. 15. But Feb. 16-March 31 brings a special Conservation Order Season for only snow geese. During this time, there is no limit on snow geese harvest, shooting hours are extended until 30 minutes after sunset and hunters can even us electronic calls to attract snow geese.
The problem with hunting snow geese in our region is that often there are relatively few if any hereabouts, and those here tend to gather in a very few, perhaps even a single place. A recent survey produced an estimate of 1,500 snow geese loitering at Ballard Wildlife Management Area. There may be no others nearby.
When these birds go anywhere, most tend to go together and fly high when they do. Small groups of snow geese almost never scatter around the countryside, availing themselves to dispersed hunters.
Snow geese are hurting themselves by damaging their breeding habitats, but if they have increased their numbers by a multiple of 25, they must be doing something right.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
